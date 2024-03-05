Gabe Vincent reportedly targeting mid-to-late March return from injury

At last, the Lakers might finally be closing in on the return of Gabe Vincent.

The fifth-year guard has played just five games for the purple and gold this season due to a knee injury initially suffered in the preseason. After undergoing knee surgery in late December, Vincent has been sidelined since as part of an 8-to-10-week recovery timeline.

The Lakers haven't given a significant update on Vincent's status, but Shams Charania of The Athletic gave an update on FanDuel's show "Run It Back," saying a return in mid to late Match is possible for the Lakers guard.

"Gabe Vincent is doing more and more on the court...Barring any setbacks, his hope is still mid to late March to get back in the lineup for the Lakers."@ShamsCharania updates on Gabe Vincent's injury.



: https://t.co/oxMs3CAEGu pic.twitter.com/RZpsmywEXc — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) March 5, 2024

Gabe Vincent's return is much needed. He's missed all but five games this season and it was thought that Vincent would, at worst, be part of the nine-man rotation on this team and, at best, a starter for the Lakers. We've never seen Vincent play for an extended period and the the team is hoping we can see it in March and beyond when the Lakers could use a 3-and-D guard to contribute in postseason play.

During his playoff performances with the Heat last season, Vincent averaged 12.7 points, 1.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 30.5 minutes per game. His biggest performance came in Game 2 of the NBA Finals where he went 8-12 from the field, scoring 23 points.

Not many players on this roster have the offensive firepower to perform like that so getting a player with that capability would be a welcomed addition to head coach Darvin Ham.

The Lakers have avoided key injuries to their stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but the same can’t be said for their rotation players. Jarred Vanderbilt is currently out with a mid-foot sprain, Colin Castleton is out with a fractured wrist and Christian Wood has left knee effusion.

In reaction to these injuries, the Lakers added Harry Giles to a two-way contract to add some size to the roster.

There won't be much time to integrate Vincent, given the games left and his current timeline, but it can’t hurt to have him back and active on the roster and see if he can catch a rhythm.

