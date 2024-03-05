Player Grades: Lakers vs. Thunder

It does not feel like much of an exaggeration to call the first quarter of Monday’s Lakers-Thunder game one of the worst of the season for the purple and, at least aesthetically. It was about as ugly as the Lakers had played this season, and yet, they exited the opening 12 minutes tied.

It also doesn’t feel like an exaggeration to call the majority of the next three quarters one of the best defensive stretches for the Lakers this season. Matched up against one of the best teams in the conference and the NBA, the Lakers held OKC to 39.4% shooting and pummeled them in the paint.

As much as the Lakers have nothing more to throw at the Nuggets as they create matchup headaches, the inverse is true for the Thunder. Chet Holmgren has a bright future in the NBA but he has no answer for Anthony Davis in the present, nor does OKC as a whole.

For the third time this season, the Lakers came away with a win over the Thunder. Matchups make fights and that’s never more clear than in the triangle of the Lakers-Nuggets-Thunder.

The Nuggets are 3-0 vs. the Lakers

The Lakers are 3-1 vs. the Thunder

The Thunder are 3-1 vs. the Nuggets

In short, the Lakers should really hope they get the Thunder in the playoffs and not the Nuggets.

So, let’s grade the win. As always, grades are based on expectations for each player. A “B” grade represents the average performance for that player.

Rui Hachimura

22 minutes, 7 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 3-8 FG, 1-3 3PT, 0-2 FT, -7

A ho-hum game from Rui, who I thought was being aggressive but not converting at the rim. He tried a wild dunk attempt, but I much, much prefer that process. The results will come.

Overall, I’m not too down on this game from Rui, plus I thought he was solid defensively.

Grade: C+

LeBron James

31 minutes, 19 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal, 7-14 FG, 1-3 3PT, 4-5 FT, +14

After needing a pair of herculean efforts to win last week, it was such a welcome sight to see LeBron not need to put on his cape on Monday to get the Lakers a win.

Where LeBron really stood out vs. OKC, though, is defensively. He was as locked in and engaged as he’s been in some time and it showed. A really great performance from him on that end.

Grade: A-

Anthony Davis

30 minutes, 24 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 3 blocks, 7-12 FG, 10-11 FT, +10

The Thunder just have absolutely nothing for AD and it was evident yet again. The Lakers went to him time and time again an he dominated both ends of the court in the paint.

If these two were to meet in a playoff series, it could be a truly dominant performance from AD, who just bullied everyone OKC put in front of him.

Grade: A

Austin Reaves

29 minutes, 16 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, 6-8 FG, 4-5 3PT, +8

A very welcome shooting performance from Reaves on Monday. Having him knock down four of his five 3-pointers, including an absolute rainmaker to open the third, was the best part of his offensive showing.

But nothing was better than his work defensively. Matched up as the primary defender against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Reaves had one of his best defensive games of the season. SGA finished 5-13 from the field and while he had 20 points, the Lakers did a great job of containing him.

Grade: A

D’Angelo Russell

33 minutes, 26 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals, 1 block, 9-17 FG, 5-11 3PT, 3-5 FT, +4

Where does that third heat-check 3-pointer rank among the best this season from D’Lo? My instant reaction was that it was my favorite and the best as he had absolutely no space to get that shot off and still buried it.

The best part about it, though? LeBron’s face when he passed it back to D’Lo before the shot.

LeBron forced him to heat check https://t.co/m0kJCgTvNL pic.twitter.com/4yEt4DKS5l — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) March 5, 2024

Grade: A

Spencer Dinwiddie

24 minutes, 2 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block, 1-4 FG, 0-2 3PT, +35

What an odd game for Dinwiddie. Offensively, he struggled mightily yet again. He was a virtual non-factor in this one with his only bucket coming in transition.

But I walked away from this game impressed with his...defense? It was a strong showing on that end from him, better than I ever would have expected from him.

The result was him being an insane +35 in this one, but that felt like a good bit of fortune vs. him necessarily having a direct hand in a couple runs the team went on with him on the court.

Grade: B-

Cam Reddish

13 minutes, 2 rebounds, 0-1 FG, +11

Boy, I don’t know how much more willing I am to have Reddish out there over Max Christie if this is the level of production we’re getting. It’s not only a better long-term option, I’m not entirely certain Christie isn’t just a better player right now.

Grade: D

Taurean Prince

22 minutes, 14 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 5-7 FG, 4-6 3PT, +29

I don’t mean to alarm anyone, but was Taurean Prince on fire from range tonight or did I imagine that? Sure, four of his 3-pointers came in the fourth when the game was effectively over, but when you’re in a rut like Prince has been, any moment can be the moment you break out of it.

Hopefully, this was that moment.

Also, SIX rebounds???!!!

Grade: A-

Jaxson Hayes

18 minutes, 4 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 2-3 FG, 0-1 3PT, +2

Back to some strong showings from Hayes after it looked like his strong run may be dwindling. If he plays like this regularly, I can even forgive him for an occasional 3-point attempt.

Just so long as they come in a blowout.

Grade: B+

Max Christie, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Maxwell Lewis, Harry Giles

Some uneventful garbage time minutes for these Lakers. Harry Giles got his first minutes, JHS saw his first NBA time since his strong week in the G League, but none of them really stood out. Nor did they play enough to warrant a grade.

Monday’s inactives: Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Wood, Colin Castleton, Gabe Vincent, Skylar Mays

