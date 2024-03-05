D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves are best friend goals

One of the feel-good parts of the second half of last season was watching D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves form their Vanilla Ice partnership on and off the court to power the largely LeBron-less Lakers toward the playoffs.

This season, fans had to wait to see that pairing back at the best, on and off the court, once again. But when that time finally came, they hadn’t missed a beat.

“I like him. I’m just a fan of him,” Russell said after a Lakers win over the Thunder on Jan. 15. “I feel like I talk about this dude every time I do an interview. I’m just a fan of his game. To be next to him and see him just be a fiery competitor on the court, it’s contagious. Seeing him dominate the game in ways just with his competitive nature is contagious as well. I mean, we golf together. He’s going to be on my podcast soon. We hang out. I’m a fan.”

That podcast appearance hasn’t happened just quite yet, but there’s been plenty of golfing between the two.

“We golf together, we spend quite a bit of time together here, outside of basketball, on the golf course, even on the road,” Reaves said. “He’s just a good person, good people to be around…You want to put as many people like that around you as you can. When it comes to basketball, his skill’s unmatched. When he’s got the ball in his hands, you feel comfortable with what he’s capable of doing, what he’s going to do.

“He plays the game, obviously, at a really high level for seven years now. I’m a fan, too.”

That off-court camaraderie has absolutely impacted how the pair have played on the court. It’s no coincidence that the team has been at its best in recent weeks and months with those two back in the starting lineup and playing well together.

Pinpointing where the Lakers found their groove over their latest stretch likely originates in Boston. Behind Reaves’ 32 points and D’Lo controlling the game with 14 assists, the Lakers shocked the Celtics on the road.

“It’s been great,” head coach Darvin Ham said before the team’s game against the Nets earlier this season. “Those two, they’re constantly laughing and joking. They’re really close and their chemistry comes out. Early in the season, due to injury, illnesses, what have you, we had to shuffle some things around.

“That said, as we have gotten to this point, I think they both try to empower one another and encourage one another to be aggressive…It takes a lot of pressure of LeBron and AD to have do a bunch of heavy lifting. Those guys, they’re not only scoring but they’re making plays for their teammates as well with the ball in their hands. Their synergy has been great. They support one another whole-heartedly and it’s a joy to coach them both.”

While Reaves’ offense has come and gone this season, the list of players who have had better 2024s than D’Lo is very short. Since the turn of the calendar, no one in the league with at least 200 long-range attempts has shot better from three than his 43.6%, a group that includes Steph Curry, James Harden, Damian Lillard, and Donovan Mitchell.

And boy has he had some high moments throughout that run. Against New Orleans in early February, he caught fire and hit four straight 3-pointers. At the end of the month against the Clippers, he knocked down a dagger 3-pointer to seal a huge comeback win. Most recently, he hit maybe his most absurd heat check shot to date against the Thunder.

His hype man throughout it all? You guessed it.

“D’Lo is so talented,” Reaves said after that aforementioned Clippers game. “I think that a lot of people look past the work that he puts in. He’s always in the gym trying to perfect what he does. Me and him weren’t blessed with the most athleticism in the world so you got to figure out other ways you can do things.

“His work ethic is almost second to none. He’s always in the gym putting the work in. The love that he has for the game is crazy and I just don’t think a lot of people understand that about him.”

Everyone needs a best friend like Reaves.

If the Lakers are going to have any success this postseason, it will heavily feature Reaves and Russell. And hopefully there is plenty of that success so we can keep seeing these two be best friend goals.

