Lakers defense silences Thunder in comfortable win

After a dismal start to the game, the Lakers pieced together another impressive win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, 116-104.

Turnovers were the bane of the Lakers' existence tonight as they ended the game with 20, 12 of them coming in the first half. After a terrible start to the game, their defense picked up and they held Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to 11 points and Chet Holmgren to seven points in the opening two quarters.

It was a slow start offensively for LeBron James, but he ended up flirting with a triple-double scoring 19 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and a steal. Anthony Davis had a strong complete game scoring 24 points with 12 rebounds, four assists, a steal, and three blocks.

Austin Reaves ended the night with 16 points, going 4-5 from behind the arc. D’Angelo Russell had ice in his veins and a red-hot run in the fourth, finishing with 26 points,

The Lakers started the game completely out of sync and the Thunder took full advantage for a quick nine-point lead. Much of the first quarter saw the Lakers looking discombobulated and it resulted in seven turnovers. Austin was up to six points and drilled two free throws to help tie the game.

Taurean Prince finally saw a three go in after having a few rough games in a row. After the Lakers took a quick one-point lead, the Thunder answered back to take a two-point lead. At the end of the first, it was a tie game, 25-25.

Hustle makes it happen pic.twitter.com/b4FefCsKFL — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 5, 2024

The Lakers started the second quarter much better than the first as an eventual 8-0 run took their lead to six. The Thunder went completely cold which was huge for the Lakers to extend their lead to 10. As the Lakers started playing out of sync again, the Thunder slowly crept back into it and a three from Lu Dort cut their deficit to five.

Twelve turnovers for the Lakers resulted in 14 points for the Thunder. The Lakers were in a scoring drought that lasted for three minutes and their lead was down to two. They weathered the drought and were up 52-43 at the half.

Anthony Davis' defense on Chet. Sheesh! pic.twitter.com/ycTJ0sPpjk — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) March 5, 2024

The Lakers took an 11-point lead two minutes into the third quarter. The lead quickly went down to two after a couple of bad plays by the Lakers. D’Lo and Austin stopped the Thunder surge with two 3-pointers. The Lakers’ momentum was getting stronger and their lead was up to seven after a dunk by AD.

It was a good night for the Lakers in terms of responding well to the Thunder creeping back into the game. An 8-0 run helped the Lakers take the lead by double digits. The Lakers’ defense was suffocating the Thunder and it made them struggle to gain any kind of momentum.

The hosts went on a 16-4 run to extend their dominating third-quarter lead to 15. An excellent defensive effort had them holding the Thunder to 72 points through three quarters. The Lakers were up 89-72 at the end of the third.

The block AND the bucket 〰️ pic.twitter.com/ktL9o01m3z — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 5, 2024

The fourth quarter started as the D’Lo show as he drilled three 3-pointers in a row to extend the Lakers lead to 24. Tauren Prince provided a much-needed spark off the bench, finally scoring in double digits and drilling four threes, two of those 3-pointers coming in the quarter.

With three minutes left, it was garbage time and Max Christie came in and quickly drilled a 3-pointer. The bench ended the game with some nice cardio, including an appearance from the newest Laker Harry Giles III.

Key Takeaways:

The Lakers overcame their slow start this time, but these slow starts are awful and need to end for them to succeed consistently.

The Lakers and Thunder match up well. If they meet in the playoffs, we could be in for a fun upset at the hands of the Lakers.

The Lakers’ next game is on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings at 7:30 PM PT.

You can follow Karin on Twitter at @KarinAbcarians.