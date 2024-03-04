LeBron James named Western Conference Player of the Week

In a week defined by record-setting accomplishments, LeBron James extended his league record with his 66th Player of the Week award. This is the seventh time he has won the award with the Lakers but the first this season.

LeBron last won the award in January of 2023.

LeBron James has been named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week pic.twitter.com/zCS6BIq3u0 — Edwin Garcia (@ECreates88) March 4, 2024

It was as eventful of a week as LeBron has had perhaps in his Lakers career. It started with a 21-point fourth quarter comeback against the Clippers in which he scored 34 points, 19 of those coming in that final period. One night later, he poured in 31 points in the team’s overtime win against the Wizards.

On Saturday, he capped off his memorable week with 26 points against the Nuggets, though the night was remembered for him reaching 40,000 career points. While it came in another loss, a recurring trend for LeBron’s time in LA, it did not take away from the achievement.

It’s hard to imagine a better individual week with a mixture of statistical dominance in single games on top of career achievements for LeBron. Having a career first in Year 21 is already special. And this was also an award LeBron earned with his impressive play this week.

Not only is this LeBron’s first Player of the Week award, it’s the first of any Laker. Despite the strong play of both LeBron and Anthony Davis, the Lakers haven’t been able to rack up any Player of the Week or Player of the Month nominations.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.