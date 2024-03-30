Report: Lakers planning to pursue third star, Trae Young most ‘realistic’ option

If you thought the Lakers were done third-star chasing, think again.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic recently discussed this on a live stream and he was emphatic that the Lakers were not only going to star hunt in the summer but that Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was the most realistic option.

They are going third star hunting this off-season and we’ll see how that affects the DLO situation. You probably have to give up Austin in almost any third-star trade. Now who’s available? The one name I continually hear is Trae Young. He’s been to Laker playoff games before, he’s a Clutch Sports client. That’s probably the most realistic one right now... Now, of course, whether they get him is going to come down to whether they are willing to put all three picks, two picks in a deal. Is it Austin and Max? Is it just Austin? And you got to have the matching salary of course. Is that Rui, is that Vando? Do they send DLO there as well? There’s a lot of different ways that can play out, but my understanding is yes, they are going third-star hunting.

This isn’t a shocker to fans who have stayed locked in on what’s happening with the Lakers this season. After the trade deadline came and went and the Lakers didn’t make a move, the team vice president of basketball operations, Rob Pelinka, spoke about ‘making a much bigger and impactful movement potentially in June and July.’

Using their available draft picks to trade for Trae would certainly qualify as a big move and give the Lakers another bonafide star.

The Lakers have reportedly been in talks with the Hawks for their other guard, Dejounte Murray, but those conversations never bared fruit, so this is far from a done deal.

Still, where there’s smoke, there’s fire, and Young is a Klutch client, which is the agency run by LeBron James’ dear friend Rich Paul and also the agency both Bron and Anthony Davis are associated with.

With the Hawks seemingly far from being contenders and the connection his agency already has with the Lakers, perhaps the star guard will be looking for a change of scenery next season.

Players the Lakers should package and Atlanta’s willingness to deal will all be topics of conversation this summer, but this is a situation to keep an eye on as the season comes to a close.

You can follow Edwin on Twitter at @ECreates88.