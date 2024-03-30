Gabe Vincent upgraded to questionable for Lakers vs. Nets matchup

Gabe Vincent is inching closer to returning to the Lakers and is now listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Lakers’ injury report vs. Brooklyn tomorrow:



— Gabe Vincent is listed as questionable for the first time after missing the last 46 games.

Vincent last played for the Lakers on Dec. 20 vs. the Bulls and opted for knee surgery shortly after the injury occurred.

Despite a middle-of-the-year operation, the Lakers consistently said that Vincent was expected to return this season.

Throughout Vincent’s rehab, the Lakers have said positive things about his ramping up of conditioning and the expectation was a return in March. It looks like he just might hit that timeline on the last possible date.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Lakers guard was expected to return on Sunday. While questionable isn’t a definite yes, it’s undoubtedly a big step towards Vincent’s return.

Also listed as questionable are LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Both Lakers All-Stars have missed games during this road trip. James was out in the Lakers’ win over the Bucks with left ankle tendinopathy and Davis missed vs. the Grizzlies with left knee hyperextension.

The good news is that LeBron and Davis played in the most recent Lakers matchup vs. the Pacers, so hopefully, they are cleared to play against the Nets.

If all three can play, it will give Darvin Ham the healthiest team he’s had in quite some time, giving him another guard option in Vincent.

Upon Vincent’s return, it leaves just Jarred Vanderbilt as the biggest question mark left on the injury report. The Lakers are reportedly targeting an early-to-mid April date for Vanderbilt’s return, giving him likely just a couple of regular season games to play before postseason action begins.

It may be happening with just single-digit games left, but the Lakers are finally beginning to look healthy.

The stars have been available and with another key rotation piece getting implemented, perhaps the Lakers can use this newfound health and recent top form to turn it into another magical postseason run.

It may sound overly optimistic, but the Lakers pulled off a similar run last year with much of the same roster and coaching staff.

