Lakers reportedly targeting early-to-mid April return date for Jarred Vanderbilt

The Lakers are getting Gabe Vincent back and it looks like they'll get another key rotation player returning before the season ends in Jarred Vanderbilt.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic, in a recent live stream, discussed Vanderbilt targeting an early-to-mid-April return date.

From what I’ve heard the Lakers are targeting early April. I don’t have a concrete date in terms of, is that April 2nd? Is that April 9th? But sometime within that first week to week and a half of April, the Lakers are trying to get Vando back the season ends on April 14th. So they’re trying to get him back to get at least three or four games under his belt. One good sign is he’s been traveling with the team. So Gabe for example, was not with the team. Gabe is just joining the team today (Friday) in Indianapolis and then going to be traveling with them to Brooklyn. Vandos has been on this whole trip.

Vanderbilt updates have been few and far between since the wing suffered a right mid-foot sprain against the Boston Celtics on Feb. 1.

X-rays came back negative following the injury and the Lakers have stayed consistent, saying Vanderbilt has been progressing upward and could return this season.

Vanderbilt gives the Lakers size and a defensive impact no one else on the roster can replicate. The Lakers have a defensive rating of 115.2 on the season. With Vanderbilt on the floor the Lakers’ defensive rating improves to 112.38.

He’s already proven his ability in clutch playoff performances last season, so despite the few games, he’ll have to get into a groove; if he’s healthy, you have to bring him back.

Head coach Darvin Ham will have to be very careful in implementing Vincent and potentially Vanderbilt into the rotation. Both players can be a positive for the Lakers, but the team has developed good chemistry recently, going on a five-game winning streak.

You don't want to interrupt that chemistry, but you want to bring these guys in and improve on all the good happening.

If Ham executes this well, this team's ceiling will be raised. If he struggles, April will be a light schedule for the Lakers.

You can follow Edwin on Twitter at @ECreates88.