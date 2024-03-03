Austin Reaves says ‘everybody should be mad’ after Lakers defeat to Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets may have just the third-best record in the Western Conference, but they are still the team to beat and demonstrated why against the Lakers on Saturday.

Even with Jamal Murray still hurt with a weak ankle and the Lakers fully aware of the seven game losing streak they had against the Nuggets, Denver was still able to outclass Los Angeles on the road and beat the purple and gold 124-114.

The Lakers didn’t play poorly, but yet again, the Nuggets were clutch down the stretch as Murray, Nikola Jokić and Aaron Gordon scored Denver’s last seven points to ice the game and secure the win.

The Lakers had all five starters in double-figures, with LeBron James leading the way, scoring 26 points, including a bucket over Michael Porter Jr. in the second quarter that put him in the 40k club.

Austin Reaves played well with a double-double of his own, featuring 19 points and 14 assists. That assist total is a new career-high for Reaves.

After the game, Reaves discussed why good individual performances mean little if the team goal isn’t accomplished.

“Anytime you lose, you’re frustrated, Reaves said. “Regardless if you go play a really good game, wins and losses, are all that matters in this game. If you lose, everybody should be mad if you win everybody should be happy as h--l. Regardless of what we do on the court, if we lose, yeah, we should be p----d off.”

Reaves got to where he is now by keeping the main thing the main thing and doing the dirty work that leads to winning basketball.

Now, while we see less and less of him drawing charges or diving for loose balls, it’s good to know he hasn’t forgotten that those individual numbers ring hollow if the game isn’t won. It’s why LeBron James felt bittersweet, reaching 40k in a defeat.

In the end, winning is all that matters and while the Lakers have done more of that than losing in 2024, they still find themselves in the tenth spot in the West, desperately trying to rise in the play-in standings and put themselves in a better position for success come April.

If Reaves stays with this attitude and the rest of the team follows suit with the appropriate level of urgency, the wins will come.

You can follow Edwin on Twitter at @ECreates88.