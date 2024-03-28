D’Angelo Russell says he’d ‘love to’ remain with Lakers

It’s been quite the season for D’Angelo Russell with some low lows and crazy high highs. Since the calendar turned to 2024, he has leveled out at a still above-average level and been a key of the Lakers’ second-half push.

For all the same reasons that Russell’s contract was seen as a trade-friendly one for the Lakers, it will necessitate some hard decisions this offseason. With Russell having a player option, both he and the Lakers will likely have to seriously consider the future.

Russell, though, recently offered a peek into his insight and which way he may be leaning. In an interview with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, he revealed that, in an ideal scenario, he wanted to remain with the Lakers.

“I’d love to be here and continue to give it a run and be where my feet are now. Obviously, I’ve been on the other side of it, and I’ve been through the roller coaster of free agency and having to sit back and wait. I’m looking forward to not having to worry about that. I’ve been blessed enough to put myself in this position with my play. I’m definitely planning on taking advantage of that. When that time comes, I feel that everything will play out how it’s supposed to play out.”

It’s not going to be simple for the Lakers to retain Russell. There are going to be a lot of scenarios that will play out that could determine if Russell remains with the franchise moving forward.

Most notably, the Lakers have eyes for big fish like Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young after not making a move at the trade deadline. Part of the reason they held their assets at the deadline was the possibility of swinging even bigger at the NBA Draft when they could have three draft picks available to deal.

Wandering eyes could cost them, though. Russell likely doesn’t fit in a team with Mitchell or Young or another star guard, assuming Austin Reaves remains on the team. That last part isn’t necessarily a given as he made need to be included in a trade to land one of those All-Star guards, too. But the main point is, you can really only have two of Russell, Reaves and Mitchell/Young/All-Star guard.

But should they be big-game hunting with someone like Russell in house? Given how Russell has flourished alongside Anthony Davis and LeBron James over the last three months, is it worth bringing in someone else and risk things not gelling as well?

Also, right now, things may be going well for D’Lo and the Lakers, but the long-term future of Russell on this roster is likely going to come down to how he performs in the postseason. Last season, Russell was vital in getting the Lakers to the postseason and had some big games and performances in the opening two rounds. However, the Western Conference Finals were so bad that it soured everyone on him and it led to his return in the offseason not receiving much fanfare.

For as much as D’Lo has done in recent weeks and months, a lot can change in the coming months. This could work itself all out either way, good or bad, but it’s going to be a fascinating situation to watch develop.

