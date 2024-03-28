Report: Gabe Vincent expected to return from injury vs. Nets on Sunday

It looks like the Lakers will be getting Gabe Vincent back during the current six-game road trip. As reported by Shams Charnia of The Athletic, his return date to the court will be Sunday versus the Nets, barring a setback.

Vincent last played for the Lakers on Dec. 20 against the Bulls.

Lakers guard Gabe Vincent is scheduled to join team during current road trip and is expected to be available to play vs. the Nets on Sunday barring setback, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Vincent has been out since Dec. 20 due to knee surgery. pic.twitter.com/qIWF6mbHJB — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 28, 2024

Vincent has spent most of the season injured. A left knee injury sidelined him during the first quarter of the season before he opted for surgery after that one-game cameo in Chicago.

The team’s updates have been primarily positive on Vincent’s recovery from surgery and they regularly stated that he would return this season.

He has been seen on the practice court since mid-March and was recently cleared for non-contact work. Now, it looks like his return will land on the final day of the month, just hitting the late March timeline Vincent and the team were targeting.

Vincent's playing in only five games for the Lakers this season has made this process long and frustrating for fans and the team alike. However, even tough times come to an end and the Lakers will be getting their guard back with a handful of games so that Vincent can find a rhythm and role before the postseason action begins.

What that role can be given his poor play during those five games and such few games to get into playing shape is unknown.

At worst, it gives head coach Darvin Ham an extra guard option and some added depth in case another payer goes down. At best, you get the Vincent, who averaged 12.7 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 30.5 minutes per game in the playoffs for Miami last year.

With Vincent returning, Jarred Vanderbilt is the biggest question mark on the injury report. The latest on him is that he is progressing upward, and the team is still expected to return this year.

When comparing this campaign to last year’s, it’s beginning to feel like déjà vu for the Lakers. The team is currently playing some of its best basketball of the season and making an impressive playoff push. If some late additions can keep this upward trend going, this play-in team could become a dark horse for the title.

Vincent is a new addition who wasn’t on the roster for last year’s run. The Lakers will now have him available during the most important games of the season and see if his implementation can help them go even further, just like Rob Pelinka drew it up.

You can follow Edwin on Twitter at @ECreates88.