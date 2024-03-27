Lebron James and Anthony Davis listed as questionable vs. Grizzlies

With the Lakers playing on the second night of a back-to-back, the availability of their two superstar players is very much up in the air.

LeBron James (left ankle tendinopathy) and Anthony Davis (left knee hyperextension) are both listed as questionable for Wednesday's road matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Per the Lakers: Anthony Davis and LeBron James are questionable for tonight’s game versus the Memphis Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/ZUcjqONekd — Edwin Garcia (@ECreates88) March 27, 2024

LeBron was ruled out against the Bucks on Tuesday, but the Lakers managed to win despite his absence thanks to a stellar comeback win in double overtime.

James has been dealing with this injury essentially all season long. If he plays on Wednesday, it would match the approach the Lakers have taken with LeBron regarding this injury in back-to-back games.

There is optimism that LeBron will be ready to go, as Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports that he is expected to play. The Lakers will need their star player back even against the Memphis Grizzlies if Davis can't play.

Davis not only hurt his left knee during the Bucks game but played 52 minutes while doing so. That's the most minutes by a Laker since Kobe Bryant did it in a Lakers double overtime win versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Mar. 13, 2012.

Davis has been dealing with a bilateral Achilles tendinopathy all season. So, adding another lower leg injury and a game in less than 24 hours makes it no surprise he's listed as questionable for Wednesday's game.

The Grizzlies may be a 24-48 team just playing out the rest of the season, but they are a young and hungry squad with nothing to lose. On the other hand, the Lakers are in must-win territory, attempting to climb up in the Western Conference Standings and gain ground on the eight-seed Phoenix Suns.

A victory will become difficult if one or both of the Lakers stars are out. The good news is that they have won games like this before, beating the Boston Celtics on the road with both Bron and Davis out.

Obviously, having their best players available gives the Lakers a better chance of victory, so hopefully, they can play versus Memphis.

