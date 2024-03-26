Lakers complete wild fourth-quarter comeback, win in double overtime over Bucks

The Lakers kicked off their road trip with a wild comeback win over the Bucks, overturning a 19-point deficit to win in double overtime despite not having LeBron James, 128-124.

Anthony Davis dominated yet again, tallying 34 points and a game-high 23 rebounds along with four blocks, two steals and two assists. D’Angelo Russell got going in the second half and ended the night with 29 points, shooting 5-12 from 3-point range, to go with 12 assists and seven rebounds.

Austin Reaves knocked down some big shots in the fourth quarter, even bigger free throws in overtime and the biggest shot of the night in double overtime to notch a triple-double with 29 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. Rui Hachimura also had some clutch buckets in his 16-point, 14-rebound performance, setting a career-high for boards in the process.

Spencer Dinwiddie remained in the starting lineup to replace LeBron James while Russell returned from his one-game absence due to a non-COVID illness. Joining them were the regulars of Davis, Rui and Austin.

This is one of the non-LeBron lineups that has found success, but on Tuesday they couldn’t throw a pea in the ocean to start the game. Los Angeles went 1-10 before the first timeout and quickly found themselves down 12-2.

Things never improved in the opening frame, as the team struggled to find rhythm or cohesion. They shot 28% from the field in the first period and trailed by as many as 19. Thanks to a late slam by Anthony Davis, the deficit was marginally better after one as the Lakers trailed 32-16.

The Lakers’ offense showed signs of life in the second quarter with Rui reaching double figures early. Davis helped cut the deficit down to single digits for a moment midway through the quarter.

Unfortunately for Los Angeles, Giannis Antetokounmpo was on a tear the entire opening half, ending with 17 points and 11 boards to give the Bucks most of their lead back after closing out the quarter on a 17-6 run. The Lakers' 48 points in the first half were the lowest total by the team this season, a stark contrast to their previous game in which they scored 150 points.

Los Angeles came out fighting to start the third with D’Lo getting hot from 3-point range. The new Lakers season-season franchise leader in made threes got the team back within single digits once more.

The Lakers had another sloppy ending to the quarter with multiple turnovers and the Bucks made them pay with Bobby Portis and Jae Crowder hitting crucial 3-pointers in the closing minutes of the third. After a Giannis basket at the buzzer, Milwaukee’s lead was back up to 14.

With 12 minutes left and down by double digits, the Lakers had to make a push in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter if they wanted a chance at a comeback.

That didn’t happen as Davis was on the bench, taking his regular rest to start the quarter while Milwaukee scored the first four points. Davis returned at the 9:52 mark and the Lakers had one more comeback in them. They went on a 16-2 run to get within five points and forced a Doc Rivers timeout.

Khris Middleton hit a clutch 3-pointer for Milwaukee to calm the run down and bring the deficit back to ten but the Lakers wouldn’t go away. Davis and Reaves hit 3-pointers and after Prince converted on a pair of free throws, the game was even.

Both teams missed game-winning opportunities with Giannis coming up short on a close one at the rim and Reaves missing a 3-pointer, taking us to overtime.

Davis stayed hot from deep in extra time, hitting one of his three 3-pointers. After a Dinwiddie trey, the Lakers took their first lead with 2:17 left in the extra session.

Lillard and Reaves traded free throws and after a Dame 3-pointer, the Bucks were back up by two with 13.6 seconds left. Russell drew the foul on the next possession and hit a pair at the charity stripe to tie the game.

Milwaukee had a chance to win the game, but Davis made the game-saving block on Dame’s last-second attempt.

With both teams exhausted, no one scored during the first three minutes of double overtime. Dame finally got a fastbreak dunk to break the tie, but Reaves responded with a layup to even the score.

Dinwiddie hit a pair himself and the game was tied yet again with 1:17 left. Reaves connected on a deep 3-pointer to give the Lakers the lead and, with Giannis missing both free throws on the other end and Austin securing the rebound, the Lakers were in the driver’s seat.

Reaves hit his free throws and after a Malik Beasley 3-pointer, Los Angeles was up just two. They inbounded the ball successfully and after Davis iced the game at the line, the Lakers finally secured the win.

Key Takeaways

Are you not entertained?

What a rally and resilient victory for the Lakers. Bron was out Davis seemed to be laboring, but nevertheless, they persevered and got a huge victory on the road.

The celebration will be short-lived as the Lakers have another game against the Memphis Grizzlies in less than 24 hours. It would be ideal if both Bron and Davis were available to play.

