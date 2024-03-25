Lakers vs. Bucks Preview: Last East Coast road trip of the season

After a heavy March schedule at home, the Lakers will travel east for a six-game road trip starting on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks. This will be L.A.’s final East Coast trip this season as they play six games in nine days.

Start time and TV schedule

Who: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

When: 4:30 p.m. PT, Mar 26

Where: Fiserv Forum

Watch: TNT, Spectrum Sportsnet

The Lakers’ final East Coast road trip of the season happens to come at a crucial stretch when they’re attempting to solidify themselves in the Western Conference standings. Currently two games above the struggling Golden State Warriors in the ninth seed, L.A. needs to make it a point to remain in the play-in picture or, better yet, stay in the running to climb up the standings.

That can only happen if they have a successful road trip. This is going to be a testy one for the purple and gold, but it’s also an opportunity to evaluate the state of the team and how ready they are to conquer the final stretch of the season.

LeBron James, though, will likely begin the road trip in street clothes as he is listed as doubtful to play against the Bucks with an ankle injury. It’s obviously a bummer to hear this, but it might just be the smart and right thing to do given that the Lakers will play the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. The Lakers will surely miss James but remember, they beat this Bucks team three weeks ago behind D’Angelo Russell’s incredible career night.

Even without James, the Lakers have the formula to take down this Milwaukee team again but that will require Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie — who stepped up in Russell’s absence last game — Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves to play really well.

It’s unfair to expect Russell to knock down nine 3-pointers again, but to be fair to this group, anyone can erupt anytime. Hopefully, this will hold true on Tuesday.

The Bucks are healthier this time around than when they last faced the Lakers as Khris Middleton is back in their lineup. We know Anthony Davis is going to have his hands full with Giannis Antetekounmpo and Brook Lopez, so it’s going to be interesting to see how Darvin Ham adjusts. Who is going to take on the assignment of containing Middleton?

Will we see more Cam Reddish minutes, similar to the past two games? Will Rui Hachimura or Taurean Prince take over James’ responsibilities and minutes?

And in fairness to Ham, he’s cooked up really good game plans against the Bucks since he took over. In the past two seasons, Los Angeles has won at least one game against the Bucks in the regular season. I think it’s also fair to assume that even if Ham isn’t really the most well-liked person in Lakerland, he’s capable of outcoaching Doc Rivers, similar to when they last faced each other.

Ultimately though, the Lakers’ chances in this one will depend on how they approach the game. It would be ideal if they attack this one similar to how they did against the Boston Celtics when Davis and LeBron were inactive. A strong win on the road with their backs against the wall against a championship contender is the perfect way to begin a vital six-game road trip.

Let’s see if the Lakers can pull off a surprising victory once again against the Bucks on Tuesday.

Notes and Updates:

For the Lakers’ injury report, Anthony Davis (bilateral Achilles tendinopathy) is probable. LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) is doubtful while Christian Wood (left knee effusion), Gabe Vincent (left knee surgery), Jarred Vanderbilt (right midfoot sprain), Jalen Hood-Schfino (back disc surgery) and Collin Castleton (right wrist fracture) are all out.

As for the Bucks, Giannis Antetekounmpo (left hamstring tendinopathy) is probable as well as Khris Middleton (left ankle sprain). MarJon Beauchamp (back spasms) is questionable.

You can follow Nicole on Twitter at @nicoleganglani