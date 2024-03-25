 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mailbag Questions: Week of 3/25 - 3/30

Fielding questions on the Lakers or NBA for the weekly mailbag episode of March 25 through March 30.

By Jacob Rude
Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Lakers fans are some of the loudest and passionate fans, for better and for worse, in the NBA. More specifically, the community here at Silver Screen & Roll is a great and loyal one.

In that light, we want to get our readers more involved and make this more of a conversation. There’s no better way to do that than with mailbag episodes, giving you guys a chance to tell us what you want to hear about.

Starting this week and carrying on at least through the end of the season, I’ll be posting a weekly mailbag article. From Monday through Saturday, I’ll field questions before posting the article on Sunday.

The questions can be anything related to the Lakers, whether funny or satirical or serious or simple. Just keep them friendly along the way.

So share your questions in the comment section and keep an eye out on Sunday to see if your question gets answered!

