Anthony Davis named Western Conference Player of the Week

The Lakers had a perfect week, and Anthony Davis was a big reason why. Davis led the team in points and rebounds in both victories against the Sixers and Pacers, and his performances were grand enough to earn him Western Conference Player of the Week honors.

This is the first time he’s won the honor this season, his tenth total and his fifth as a Laker.

Davis started the week with a very efficient game versus the Hawks. He had 22 points on 10-14 shooting and grabbed 15 boards to help Los Angeles secure the victory.

After three days off, the Lakers continued their homestand on Friday against the Sixers, and Davis flirted with a 20-20 game, scoring 23 points and grabbing 19 rebounds. It was an ugly game, but Davis was far and away the best player on the floor and, thanks to his sharpness, he guaranteed the result for the purple and gold.

The perfect week ended with Davis matching bucket for bucket with the Pacers’ high-powered offense, dropping 36 points and grabbing 16 boards. The Pacers had plenty of big bodies like Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner to attack Davis, but he was able to live in the paint and score at will.

The Lakers have had their two stars, LeBron James and Davis, playing well and staying healthy all season long, but recently, they’ve taken their games to the next level. LeBron was named Western Conference Player of the Week at the beginning of March and now, with Davis earning the honor, it seems the Lakers’ best players are stepping up as we near the end of the season.

Davis is playing some of his best basketball ever as a Laker. He’s averaging 24.6 points and 12.5 rebounds per game, earned All-Star honors, will be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate and has played 67 games already, his most in any regular season for Los Angeles.

Despite his incredible performances, he hasn’t earned any Player of the Week honors this year until now, but knowing Davis, three wins this week matters more to him than the individual awards.

