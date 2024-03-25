Western Conference Standings Watch: A perfect weekend

With the Western Conference being a tight-knit race, this will be a twice-weekly series looking at the Western Conference standings and games to watch as the Lakers look to move back into the playoffs.

The Lakers did everything right this weekend. They beat the Indiana Pacers on Sunday even with D'Angelo Russell out and won against the Sixers in an ugly but important win on Friday.

Mix that with a pair of Golden State losses and the Lakers now hold a two-and-a-half game lead against the Warriors, sitting comfortably at the ninth slot in the West.

With just a few more weeks of regular season action left, it's an uphill climb, but there are still scenarios for the Lakers to jump ahead of Phoenix, Dallas and Sacramento in the standings.

LAL scenarios representing what they’d need to pass one of the 3 teams ahead of them:



IF: LAL 9-2⁰THEN: PHX 6-5; DAL 6-6; SAC 6-6



LAL 8-3⁰PHX 5-6; DAL 5-7; SAC 5-7



LAL 7-4⁰PHX 4-7; DAL 4-8; SAC 4-8



LAL 6-5⁰PHX 3-8; DAL 3-9; SAC 3-9 — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 25, 2024

Here are the games that have standing implications for the Lakers.

Games to Watch

Monday

Mavericks at Jazz—The Lakers need a Jazz win to start the week. That's a tall order this late in the season, as the Jazz have dropped five straight games and are essentially just playing out the year. The Mavs, meanwhile, are hitting a nice stride, winning their last three games, including their previous matchup against the Jazz on Thursday.

Sixers at Kings — The Sixers took a Los Angeles split by beating the Clippers but losing to the Lakers this weekend. Now they are taking their talents to Sacramento looking to win two of three in California.

The Kings have to drop games and play .500 or below ball from here on out for the Lakers to move past them. Hopefully, Tyrese Maxey can have himself a night and prevent the lighting of the beam on Monday.

Tuesday

Mavericks at Kings — Can both teams lose? Either way, this result will help the Lakers. With each team also playing on Monday, the Lakers can gain a lot of ground if one of them loses both back-to-backs. Los Angeles does not have the tiebreakers on either team, so there is a lot of work needed to pass either team.

Warriors at Heat — Golden State is free-falling, having lost two in a row and three of its last four. Miami will be at home and another loss by the Warriors could not only increase the Lakers gap between their 10th-seed opposition but potentially take them out of the play-in and put the Houston Rockets in the mix.

Wednesday

Warriors at Magic— Orlando has been one of the season's pleasant surprises and is currently the fifth-best team in the East. They'll be hosting the Warriors on Wednesday, with Golden State playing on the second night of a back-to-back. This sets up a good chance for Orlando to take care of business and dig the Steph Curry-led team deeper into trouble.

