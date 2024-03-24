D’Angelo Russell out for Lakers vs. Pacers with non-COVID illness

D’Angelo Russell will have one fewer game to “shatter” that newly-acquired record.

One game after becoming the franchise’s leader in 3-pointers in a single season, Russell will miss Sunday's game against the Pacers with a non-COVID illness, the team announced just hours before tip.

Lakers announce that D'Angelo Russell (non-COVID illness) is out tonight vs. the Pacers — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) March 25, 2024

After missing some time at the beginning of January with a tailbone injury, Russell has been a stalwart in the lineup for the Lakers, playing 33 of the last 34 games. The only contest he missed was against the Nuggets on Feb. 8 following a knee procedure.

In fact, only Anthony Davis (66), Taurean Prince (66) and Austin Reaves (70) have played more than Russell’s 65 games this season. Even more interestingly, the Lakers are 0-5 when Russell has been out this season.

Without him, the Lakers have a number of options. Taurean Prince is expected to return after missing Friday’s game due to personal reasons and could re-enter the lineup. Spencer Dinwiddie also could enter the lineup as the player with the skillset that most replicates D’Lo’s.

Either Cam Reddish or Max Christie could make cameos in the starting lineup as well as both have started games at time this season.

With the Lakers set to go on a road trip following Sunday’s game against the Pacers, it’s going to be sorely needed to have D’Lo healthy. His scoring is going to be hard to replace as is and the longer the Lakers don’t have that, the more difficult it’ll be to continually fill that void.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.