Lakers vs. Pacers Preview: In-Season Tournament finals rematch

The Lakers and Pacers will clash for the first time since the In-Season Tournament (IST) finals last December. This will be L.A.’s last home game before they go on a six-game road trip and the first out of two meetings versus the Pacers this week.

Start time and TV schedule

Who: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers

When: 7 p.m. PT, Mar 24

Where: Crypto.com Arena

Watch: Spectrum Sportsnet, NBA TV

Back in December, both the Lakers and Pacers were trending upward en route to facing each other in the In-Season Tournament finals. At that time, Los Angeles was sitting comfortably in the fourth seed of the Western Conference, looking like they earned the contender label back after claiming the inaugural IST championship.

Meanwhile, the Pacers were in the midst of a surprising but feel-good run led by Tyrese Haliburton's emergence. At that time, Indiana had the league’s best offense. Remember, these two teams were the only undefeated squads entering the IST Finals this season. The Lakers and Pacers looked like prime playoff contenders.

Both teams went on a slump and especially the Lakers, who at one point lost 10 out of 12 games right after the IST. This is a big reason why they will likely compete in the play-in tournament this season.

The Pacers, meanwhile, cooled down after suffering multiple injuries, including to Haliburton, who isn’t producing as well as he was at the start of the season. Indiana also acquired a big piece in Pascal Siakam last January, so yes, they’re a completely different team from the one the Lakers met in Las Vegas.

That said, like the Lakers' approach to the Pacers in the IST Finals, they shouldn’t take them lightly on Sunday. Indiana may have dropped to the sixth seed of the Eastern Conference, but they’re capable of beating any opponent on any given night.

The Pacers are certainly going to be a more challenging matchup than the Joel Embiid-less Sixers, so L.A. will have to put in a better effort in this one, emphasizing two key factors.

How will the Lakers contain Haliburton?

Haliburton has struggled from the field lately but proved in Indiana’s recent victory against the Golden State Warriors that if the opposing team can’t contain him, the Pacers All-Star will have his way, and that’s exactly what he did.

That’s why the Lakers' biggest X factor in Sunday’s match will be their defense, which frankly has had a tough time containing speedy and high-scoring guards. Without one of the best perimeter defenders in Jarred Vanderbilt, this should be a tough assignment for the Lakers but one that’s not impossible to accomplish.

As Anthony Davis pointed out in his postgame press conference last Friday, the Lakers’ goal when defending Haliburton is to impose their presence so they don’t take advantage of the driving lines to score or playmake. It won’t be a surprise to see the Lakers throw two or even three bodies at Haliburton to make it difficult for him. What matters is that they contain his production because he’s the engine of this Indiana team.

Can the Lakers clean up their self-inflicted mistakes?

The Lakers struggled to put the Sixers away because they had 21 turnovers, their second-most in a game this season. They were just extra sloppy, and they gave up 13 offensive rebounds and 16 second-chance opportunities. The Lakers need to clean this up moving forward because it’s slowly becoming one of their biggest weaknesses.

Perhaps Sunday’s game against the Pacers could be a good start. Indiana doesn’t rebound the ball well — they’re 28th in the league — and they give up second-chance points (14.9) as much as the Lakers do. The Pacers are also 25th in the league in defense with their transition defense being their biggest weakness. They compensate their flaws with their offense so the Lakers have to be awake on defense throughout the game.

Remember, this Indiana team still hopes to make a strong playoff run, so they’re going to bring it against the Lakers on Sunday. It’s L.A.’s responsibility to respond with their own sense of urgency and also play like a team that still hopes to avoid the play-in tournament.

Let’s see which team comes out victorious in the IST Finals rematch on Sunday.

Notes and Updates:

For the Lakers’ injury report, it’s the same as last time: Anthony Davis (bilateral Achilles tendinopathy) is probable. LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) is questionable while Christian Wood (left knee effusion), Gabe Vincent (left knee surgery), Jarred Vanderbilt (right midfoot sprain), Jalen Hood-Schfino (back disc surgery) and Collin Castleton (right wrist fracture) are all out.

As for the Pacers, Bennedict Mathurin (right shoulder tear) is out while James Johnson (personal reasons) is questionable.

