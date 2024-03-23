Winning Ugly: How Lakers found a way to beat Sixers

LOS ANGELES - Watching basketball as a profession is a blessing and a privilege I never take for granted. I relish every moment and hope never to become bitter or jaded like some in this industry after years of work.

Friday's game was the first time I felt the grind of it as I watched two bad teams struggle to put the ball in the basket, make a stop, or even maintain a clean possession.

The Lakers ultimately came out on top, winning 101-94, but they did it despite their worst efforts. They ended the night with 21 turnovers and shot just 43% from the field.

With every game being a 'must-win' situation and the Philadelphia 76ers playing without their star Joel Embiid, you'd think the Lakers would come out with the same energy and urgency they displayed against the Hawks on Monday. For whatever reason, that focus was absent.

Instead, you saw bad shot selection, eight missed free throws and poor team rebounding. The only two who did well on the glass were Anthony Davis, who was as dominant as ever with 19 boards and Rui Hachimura, who contributed seven.

Following the ugly win, Darvin Ham spoke about the frustrations within the game and how the Lakers found ways to get the result they wanted.

"The one thing you can't do is have self-inflicted wounds where you're disappointed because you didn't get a whistle or you turn the ball over because like I said, it's a difference between just unforced errors and competitive turnovers," Ham said postgame. "Some of our turnovers were competitive, guys just trying to get the ball to open guy didn't quite work out, but just a bunch of 'em happened in a row."

"Then, playing against the shot clock, you have to throw up a hand grenade. That's almost just like a turnover as well because you're not getting a shot in rhythm. But again, our group buckled down, guys became vocal on the sideline, which was great. The dialogue, we've been preaching that all year and it's really been at a high level here lately, just us talking things through and not imploding, just trying to figure it out. That frustration needs to be the prelude to focus. It’s human nature to get upset, angry about mistakes that are being made, but you can't wallow in that emotion. You got to move forward quickly in order to still sustain yourself and come out on top of a game like this."

That focus came from the Lakers in the closing quarter.

Los Angeles trailed by one entering the final 12 minutes, and with the game hanging in the air, the Lakers relied on their two stars, LeBron James and Davis, to take them home. They didn't disappoint as they scored the team's first 13 points, giving the Lakers a slim lead, which they maintained the rest of the way.

The league leader in fourth quarter baskets pic.twitter.com/Uvyx9JZ10V — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 23, 2024

Davis had some demonstrative blocks, rejecting Tyrese Maxey and Kyle Lowry in the final 90 seconds to ensure the Lakers took advantage of the Warriors losing to the Pacers to gain a game on their NorCal competition.

There were other bright spots within the game: D'Angelo Russell broke the single-season franchise record for made 3-pointers and Spencer Dinwiddie had his Lakers high with 11 points.

The Lakers played poorly but won the game, so how much does that performance matter?

They took a page from the 1983 White Sox on Friday by 'winning ugly,' a moniker that team earned by chugging along victories in the Southside of Chicago on their way to a 99-win season.

With just a dozen games left, desperately needing to win to potentially avoid the play-in or, at the very least, host a single elimination game, maybe all that matters is that they got the result they needed.

Turnovers, missed free throws, and bad rebounding—sure, these are things to get better at on Sunday versus the Pacers, but Friday night, the Lakers got the job done and improved to 38-32 on the season.

That will have to be good enough for now.

