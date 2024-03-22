Anthony Davis leads Lakers to a sloppy win over the 76ers

The Lakers survived a sloppy turnover-filled game to grab the win against the Philidelphia 76ers, 101-94.

D’Angelo Russell made history Friday night, passing Nick Van Exel to become the leader for most threes in a single Lakers season. He ended the game with 14 points going 4-10 from three.

Anthony Davis scored 23 points with 19 rebounds, four blocks, and four assists. LeBron James had a rough start with four first-half turnovers for LA. He ended the game with 20 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and a block.

Spencer Dinwiddie had his best game as a Laker with solid defense and 11 points off the bench. Rui Hachimura started the game red hot and finished with 14 points.

After a slow start for both teams, the shots started falling and Rui was cooking for LA. He was the Lakers' leading scorer, and his teammates were continually trying to find him.

The offense began to slow, allowing the Sixers to erase a four-point Lakers lead. As the quarter wound down, neither team was establishing themselves offensively, and the Sixers' defense made the Lakers work extra hard.

LA had a scoring drought for four and a half minutes which ended with a three by AD to secure a one-point lead at the end of the first.

The lack of offensive firepower continued into the second quarter and neither team was able to distance themselves. As we’ve seen consistently, Jaxson Hayes once again provided the team with the energy and spark it needed. LeBron connected with him for an alley-oop and Jaxson assisted LeBron for a dunk.

A mini five-point run by Tobias Harris tied the game. The Sixers’ defense was causing problems for LA, whose biggest lead had only been six. There was a wild end to the quarter, with LeBron's dunk to tie the game and Kelly Oubre Jr.'s dunk to push the Sixers' lead to two at the half.

Halftime: Sixers 52, Lakers 50



The third quarter opened with the Sixers extending their lead to five with LA drowning in turnovers. The Lakers were able to weather the storm with D’Lo knocking down a three to get the deficit to one. The Sixers answered back with former Laker Mo Bamba hitting a three to help push their lead to six.

With under six minutes left in the quarter, the Lakers still couldn’t establish any kind of offensive rhythm. The Sixers perfectly contested all their shots. LA suddenly found some juice and the deficit was cut to one with Austin Reaves hitting a much-needed 3-pointer.

Both teams took turns with the lead in the final minute, with the Sixers leading by one to end the third.

LAL trail 76-75 heading into the 4th Q.



The Lakers showed a better offensive game to start the fourth, but the Sixers' defense was still suffocating LA, and they tied the game. The Sixers’ pesky defense did not allow the Lakers to keep a big lead. Four straight points for LA helped them regain the lead by five.

A surge by the Lakers, with a clutch 3-pointer by LeBron, pushed their lead to nine which was the biggest of the game. After a monster block by AD, Bamba made a wild three-pointer to cut the deficit to six. The Sixers did pull to within five and Tyrese Maxey stole the ball to cause the smallest amount of panic, but missed a three and the Lakers took the win.

Key Takeaways:

Turnovers are a killer. Each time LA has a game where they turnover more than five times, it makes it difficult for them to gain momentum.

The Lakers cannot afford to give the opposing team second and third chances. It never ends in their favor.

Spencer Dinwiddie not only had a nice defensive game but also scored in double digits for the first time in what feels like forever. LA needs him to produce at that level each night for much-needed bench production.

The Lakers’ next game is Sunday against the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM PT.

