Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura went from strangers to friends sitting together on Lakers plane rides

Chemistry is needed for success on the court, but it's so hard to calculate. The Lakers, like all other NBA teams, need their general managers, coaches and players all working together to create something greater than themselves.

Finding good players is tough, but making sure those talented players can be plugged into a system and not only be effective but work well within that team is even harder.

Last season, the Lakers did the impossible by adding multiple rotation players in the middle of the season and using such a dramatic shift to catapult them to a Western Conference Finals appearance.

One of those players was Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves discussed how things started off a bit awkward with the Lakers forward, but they quickly became brothers-in-arms.

“I love Rui, Reaves said after practice on Wednesday. “He sat by me on the plane last year for the first two weeks. I didn’t know if he spoke and then after I got to know him a little bit, I can’t get him to shut up now. So sometimes I wish we could go back to those days. But no, I mean Rui’s a great guy, always smiling, having a good time, and just someone positive to be around and that translates on-court.”

With both Reaves and Hachimura implemented in the starting lineup, they are part of the best unit plus-minus-wise with a +42, along with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and D’Angelo Russell.

It’s good to see that the chemistry off the court also results in positive things for the Lakers on the court. In all work-related contexts you get better results when people are happy working with their peers and collaborating towards the same goal.

The Lakers have the same goal right now: to win every game remaining on the schedule. They have 13 left and are three games back from the eighth spot heading into Friday’s game against the Sixers.

They need to go on a run here if they want to avoid having to win two single-elimination games just to make it into the playoffs.

You can follow Edwin on Twitter at @ECreates88.