D’Angelo Russell sets Lakers single-season 3-point record

Is D’Angelo Russell still icy?

You bet he is. Russell hit six 3-pointers against the Atlanta Hawks, propelling the team to a win and tying Nick Van Exel as the single-season franchise leader in made 3-pointers.

Heading into Friday’s matchup against the Sixers, D’Angelo Russell needed just one from downtown to own the record and he got the record on a 3-pointer midway through the opening quarter.

Russell is now the Lakers franchise leader in 3-pointers, eclipsing Nick Van Exel's record of 183 made in a season.

And here it is D'Angelo Russell’s 3-pointer making him the single-season franchise leader in made threes. #lakeshow pic.twitter.com/ARCZO440EB — Edwin Garcia (@ECreates88) March 23, 2024

“It’s really cool, honestly, just to know that,” Russell said on Monday after tying the record. “To get credit for it, it’s just really cool. I don’t want to underdo it, understate it, overdo it, I just feel like it’s really cool to just be a part of something like that. I think I did something like that in Brooklyn as well. Just to get credit for your game and what you work to do and showcase it every night, to get credit for it with something like this is really cool.”

Russell has always been known as a flamethrower from deep, but this is undoubtedly his best season from downtown for the Lakers. He’s shooting 42% from 3-point range, the best percentage of his career.

His best night of the season shooting from deep came when he made a career-high nine 3-pointers in a game versus the Milwaukee Bucks.

Russell is just the 11th player in franchise history to hit more than 150 3-pointers in a season. Only Van Exel, D’Lo and Kobe Bryant have made at least 180.

On the back of his record-breaking season, Russell has also moved into the top ten in 3-pointers all-time for the franchise despite playing in fewer than 250 games as a Laker.

D'Angelo Russell tied Nick Van Exel for first in single-season 3-pointers for the Lakers. He also holds the record for the Nets.



The only other two players to hold the single-season franchise record for two franchises are Donovan Mitchell (UTA, CLE) and Buddy Hield (SAC, IND) — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) March 19, 2024

With another 12 games left after Friday, Russell will attempt to smash the record and extend it beyond this new franchise high, as he discussed in the days prior to breaking the record.

The Lakers as a team have found success from downtown this season. They set a new franchise high for threes made in a game with 22 made threes against the Grizzlies and Russell is a big reason why they’ve found success in an area they have historically struggled at.

Russell can have frustrating games and is far from a perfect player, but when he gets going, he’s a force to be reckoned with. Thanks to his 3-point shooting, the Lakers had more good Russell than bad Russell, which bailed them out in some big games and has created more spacing for LeBron James and Anthony Davis to operate in.

It remains to be seen how much further Russell can extend the 3-point record, but the Lakers will need every bucket as they try to rise up the standings and put themselves in the best position possible for postseason play.

You can follow Edwin on Twitter at @ECreates88.