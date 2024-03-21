Why LeBron James is a fan of Duquesne men’s basketball, explained

It came down to the wire, but No. 11 Duquesne pulled off the upset, beating No. 6 BYU 71-67 to advance to the second round of the Men's NCAA Tournament. This was Duquesne's first tourney win in 55 years.

Believe it or not, the result matters to LeBron James, who has a rooting interest in the Philadelphia team.

AYYYYYYYEEEEE!!! First tournament win in 55 years! @CoachDambrot @DuqMBB . Keep it going — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 21, 2024

The question is, why?

LeBron’s connection to Duquesne

James hails from Akron, Ohio, played for the Heat in Miami, and now plays in Los Angeles, so there isn't a regional reason for his fandom.

His oldest kid, Bronny James, plays for USC, but they didn't make it to the big dance, so why is there such an interest in Duquesne?

Well, it's all connected to the coaching staff.

His St. Vincent-St. Mary High School coach, Keith Dambrot, is now coaching Duquesne and LeBron has remained fond of and close to him throughout the years, even before his stop at Duquesne.

How bout one of my fav coaches ever Keith Dambrot "Coach D" and the Zips. Longest steak in college ball with 18 straight!! Keep it going — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 27, 2013

Just leaving the gym working out with probably my favorite coach ever Coach Dambrot. Akron U has a great one. — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 8, 2011

Duquesne's associate head coach is Dru Joyce III, James' close friend and high school teammate. So, despite the randomness of this association, it's all connected to James' basketball life before his 21-year career in the NBA.

Hooking the team up with gear

LeBron praised the team's win on Thursday on Twitter, but this isn't a LeFrontrunner situation. He's shared his admiration for this team before congratulating them on reaching the Big Dance.

YESSIRRR!! Punch that ️ to the Big Dance @DuqMBB!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!! Love you Coach Dambrot & @CoachDruJoyce — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 17, 2024

Between punching their ticket and playing their first game on Thursday, LeBron even gifted the team pairs of LeBron sneakers.

Yessir!! Best of luck guys!! https://t.co/ngxGghmCd7 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 21, 2024

March Madness is all about watching as much basketball as possible, making brackets, and rooting for the underdogs to rise and surprise us all. It's a reminder that even the unknown can take on and beat the best.

LeBron never played collegiate ball and while I'm sure he's very happy with that decision and the success he's gained going straight to the pros, it is a basketball experience he missed out on. Now, he can live vicariously through his friends and children and have an even deeper connection with the sport and this tournament.

So, don't be surprised if LeBron continues to tweet about and openly cheer for his former coach and teammate during their Cinderella moment this March.

You can follow Edwin on Twitter at @ECreates88.