Darvin Ham says D’Angelo Russell has ‘a green room, not green light’ to shoot for the Lakers

Since his rookie season as a Laker, D'Angelo Russell has been known for shooting well from 3-point range.

His offensive outbursts and his 'ice in the veins' celebration became the stuff of legend. Upon his return to the purple and gold last year, the Lakers started doing a similar 'freeze’ celebration when they hit big 3-point shots. This wasn't necessarily a homage, but introducing a similar celebration upon his return is likely not just a coincidence.

On Monday against the Atlanta Hawks, Russell was as hot as ever from deep, converting on six 3-Pointers to help the Lakers comfortably beat Atlanta at home and jump back up to the ninth spot in the West, usurping the Golden State Warriors.

He now has made 183 3-pointers on the season, tying Nick Van Exel for the single-season franchise record.

Postgame head coach Darvin Ham talked about the freedom Russell has to shoot the ball and how it helps the Lakers be the best version of themselves.

"He has a green room, not a green light, green room," Ham said. "When he's coming off of pick and roll and we're able to set a good screen at the right angle and teams know they're going to have to go over or we're running something for him to come off-ball screen, they know they got to chase over it opens up everything in the pocket. Whether it's a quick dump-off to a pocket dunk, pocket pass, hockey assist, or pocket pass to someone else on the other side for an open shot. So, just that ability to not only be aggressive but be efficient at a high level from beyond the arc, it opens up a ton."

Ham has praised Russell before, saying he's needed for ultimate success, but describing his light as so large it's actually a room paints a clear picture of just how much he trusts his starting guard.

Russell was asked about the comment during his media availability.

"I appreciate him trusting me to that extent," Russell said. "Definitely try to feel like I earned something like that, it wasn't given. To know that's something I put in the work to do and put the work in to continue to do, it seems normal for me, humbly."

Russell's relationship with Ham has undoubtedly improved since last year's playoff run when he said he had 'no dialogue' with his coach during his struggles and benching in the Western Conference Finals. Given how well he's played, it's good to see that relationship improve, and the trust has definitely been earned.

It's a make-or-miss league and no one has made more 3-pointers on this team than Russell. Once he makes another, he'll be the sole franchise leader in made 3-pointers in Lakers history and given how rich that history is, that's something to commend and cherish.

He'll have a chance of making that history next on Friday when the Lakers play the 76ers at home.

You can follow Edwin on Twitter at @ECreates88.