Lakers ‘foresee’ Cam Reddish playing on Friday

With the Lakers having three days off between games, they got much-needed rest on Tuesday and returned for practice at the UCLA Health Training Center on Wednesday.

After practice, Darvin Ham gave an optimistic update on Cam Reddish's progress.

"Cam was able to participate today, and we foresee him playing on Friday," Ham said. "We do anticipate him being available on Friday."

The Lakers have had key players out all season, so having Reddish back and available for Friday with a little over a dozen games left is excellent news. He gives the Lakers another defender on the perimeter, which this team desperately needs as they allow teams to shoot 36.8% from 3-point range, the second-highest percentage in the league.

Reddish doesn't give you much offensively, averaging 6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists, but given how much the backup units struggle offensively, his integration back into the rotation will be welcomed.

How Ham integrates Reddish will be tricky. He came back in late February but only played five games before ending up back on the injury report and off the court.

Still, this is the best news the Lakers have gotten on the injury front this week. Christian Wood has undergone arthroscopic knee surgery, essentially ending his season. Reports on Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt have been more of the same. They are making progress but have no significant updates.

Vanderbilt was seen at practice earlier this week shooting with a weighted ball. He is expected to return this season, but the Lakers have given no clear timetable.

Jarred Vanderbilt, after shootaround, working on touch shots with a weighted ball around the hoop pic.twitter.com/Q0ygm2zxhr — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 18, 2024

Players returning for the Lakers' final stretch would be a great help as the team pushes to improve its current position in the Western Conference standings. The Lakers are currently in ninth place, two and a half games behind the Phoenix Suns for the eighth seed. They also have the Warriors right behind them, just a game back, so even their current spot is far from secure.

We'll have to wait and see what the Lakers' official injury report looks like heading into Friday's matchup against the Sixers, but Reddish should be ready to play barring a setback.

