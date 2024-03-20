Max Christie says he wants to learn from D’Angelo Russell’s approach to the game

Max Christie’s sophomore season as a Laker has been filled with ups and downs.

During his best moments, he looks like a productive role player who gives you maximum effort on defense and can score in bunches. In his low points, he makes careless mistakes, gets beat defensively and forces things on offense.

On Monday against the Hawks, we got good Christie as he ended the night with 11 points on 4-9 shooting and played 22 minutes, his most time on the court all month.

He had plenty of great plays on Monday, but his best one happened in the first quarter. Christie attacked the paint, passed the ball back out to Spencer Dinwiddie, relocated himself in the corner and knocked down the three.

After the victory, Christie discussed what he could learn from D’Angelo Russell and his approach to the game.

“I think the thing I look for and watch most with D’Lo, it’s not even on the court – we all know he can play basketball – it’s the way he approaches the game and then I think mentally, too,” Christie said. “It seems like when he’s out there, he really is just really care free. He doesn’t really care about outcomes and really isn’t worried about what other people think of him. I think that’s something I can draw inspiration from, for sure.”

Russell knows a thing or two about the rollercoaster that is NBA life. Even this year, he was constantly involved in trade rumors, ignored the noise and played his way out of that chatter.

A perfect example of Russell’s laissez-faire approach was the double-overtime win against the Warriors earlier this year. Before hitting a clutch three, he had multiple blunders on back-to-back possessions, but instead of holding the ball and allowing for someone else to make a play, he quickly took a transition 3-pointer with no one to rebound and hit it to give the Lakers a one-point lead.

Every player needs that level of confidence and next-play mentality, especially as they establish themselves and find their place in the NBA.

Christie is a fan favorite for a reason. He’s a home-grown talent and a try-hard player that shows tremendous upside. He has the size you want in a modern guard and if he continues progressing in his current state, he’ll likely become a starter in the league.

He just needs to have the memory of a goldfish and keep on giving his best effort every time he steps on the court.

Easier said than done, but if Monday is any indication, the best is yet to come for Christie as a Laker.

