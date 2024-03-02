Why can’t these Lakers beat the Nuggets?

LOS ANGELES - It’s no secret the Lakers have struggled against the Denver Nuggets. Heading into Saturday’s matchup, the Nuggets had a seven-game winning streak against the Lakers and while Saturday’s showdown was competitive, the result was the same.

Denver beat Los Angeles 124-114, proving yet again that they are the team to beat in the West and the standard every team hopes to achieve.

There’s no shame in losing to the best, but there is frustration when you lose to said team again and again in a similar fashion.

“I think even if you go back to last year in the playoffs, other than Game One maybe... it gets down to the last 3, 4, 5 minutes and it’s a team that really executes and you know that going into the game,” Austin Reaves said postgame.

“So you got to be really sharp with what you do on both ends of the court. Yeah, ever since the playoffs last year, they for the most part, beat us in the last four or five minutes and we have to figure out what we have to do to flip that.”

This game wasn’t a new episode of Lakers vs. Nuggets but a re-run we’ve seen too many times to be interested in. It was a close game heading into the fourth, the Lakers had a shot in the closing minutes and, in the end, the combo of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokić were too much to handle.

Like Sisyphus being forced to roll a boulder endlessly up a hill as punishment by Hades, Joker and the Nuggets seem to toy with the Lakers.

Michael Porter Jr. goes a perfect 10-10 from the field, Murray hits clutch basket after clutch basket and Joker hits a circus shot off the glass to beat the buzzer, reminding you that he is inevitable.

There’s just an inevitability to Joker that feels hopeless pic.twitter.com/ON37iJEr09 — Edwin Garcia (@ECreates88) March 3, 2024

When asked if there was an answer for Joker, LeBron James was short and quick with his response.

“No, there is none,” James said postgame.

There you have it. Beating the Nuggets is an exercise in futility. It’s just theoretical. Sure, the Nuggets have 19 losses, so it has happened, but not while the purple and gold were on the floor and last year, ultimately, when it mattered, no one beat them in a series, and they raised their first banner in franchise history because of it.

So what now? The season series is done and the Nuggets have now swept the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals and the 2023/24 season series. What can this team takeaway and build on from this experience?

“To beat them, you have to be really, really good in the fourth quarter and obviously, Jamal and Jokic are mainly what they run through in the fourth quarter,” Reaves said after the loss. “Obviously tonight MPJ (Michael Porter Jr.) went 10-10 from the field with 25 points, they have a beautiful system around those two guys. So yeah, it’s tough to beat them, but at the end of the day nobody’s going to feel sorry for us. We got to figure out what we got to do.”

We’ll see if the Lakers will get a chance at revenge during postseason play, but for now, they’ll have to take these losses and turn them into lessons that can eventually become victories against other opponents in March.

That may not seem too reassuring after a frustrating defeat, but the fact is the Lakers played the defending champs well and have good wins against the Clippers, Celtics and Knicks as proof that when they put it all together, they are a force to be reckoned with.

Things may seem grim, but the night is darkest just before dawn. The Lakers have won six of their last 10 and are sitting comfortably as the tenth seed in the West, just two games back of the eighth spot.

There are still plenty of critical games coming up that will define their destiny and potential far more than this defeat will. Sure, it’s frustrating to lose to the Nuggets consistently, but it’s hard to beat a Joker, even when you have a King on your side.

