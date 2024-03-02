Lakers drop close game vs. Nuggets in another Western Conference Finals rerun

In what has appeared to be a scripted outcome the Lakers are being forced to live on repeat, on Saturday night Los Angeles lost a close game against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, 124-114.

LeBron James became the first person in NBA history to reach 40,000 points and D’Angelo Russell also entered the top 10 in three-pointers made in franchise history, but it’s safe to say that despite this game ostensibly entering the history books, the Lakers themselves would rather forget it.

LeBron scored 26 points with four rebounds, nine assists, and three steals. It was a great night offensively for Rui Hachimura, who went three for four from three and ended the game with 23 points. Austin Reaves additionally had an excellent night, scoring 19 points to go with 14 assists.

But the Lakers came out slow and were down four quickly. AD helped stop the drought, though, by scoring four straight early points, and the three ball was dropping with Rui and Austin Reaves drilling their first attempts. The lead was up to six for the Lakers as their offense was starting to flow. At the end of the first, the Lakers were up 33-27.

Rui starts this one on fire pic.twitter.com/HyA9CWpymx — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 3, 2024

The Nuggets started cooking offensively and got it within three to start the second quarter. Taurean Prince continued his poor recent play from the bench, which has been brutal for a team that desperately needs bench production (he finished 1-6 from the field in 12 minutes).

Still, despite the Nuggets heating up, the Lakers were leading by seven with five minutes left in the quarter, helped by Rui. After having a slow game against the Wizards, he had a strong showing with 13 early points. At the half, the Lakers were up 66-58.

LeBron James: Founding member of the 40K points club pic.twitter.com/Cm3Mf3Qjhs — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 3, 2024

AD pushed the Lakers lead to 10 to start the third quarter, but then Michael Porter Jr. drilled another three to bring himself to 4-4 from behind the arc. The Nuggets as a whole then started heating up, cutting the lead to three before a 3-pointer from Rui stopped the sudden surge.

Jamal Murray, who had a slow start, then scored to bring his total up to 13 points and cut the Lakers’ lead to two. Murray then tied the game, but Austin went on a run of his own to help the Lakers regain the lead by three. The Nuggets took the lead by four, but another Rui three cut it to one. Rui’s excellent offensive play was helping the Lakers stay in the game as Jokić began to heat up. At the end of the third, it was a tie game, 89-89.

Third quarter: Lakers 89, Nuggets 89



Denver outscored LA 31-23 in the third. Rui Hachimura leads LA w/ 23 points. AR has 14 points and 11 assists. AD has 15 points and 10 rebounds. LeBron has 13 points and 8 assists. DLo has 17 points (he's just 1-for-6 since starting 5-for-7). — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 3, 2024

The Nuggets opened the fourth quarter up two, but a Spencer Dinwiddie three regained the lead for the Lakers. Porter Jr. was still red-hot from behind the arc pushing the Nuggets to a four-point lead. The Lakers pushed back to regain the lead by two. It was a back-and-forth quarter with each team pushing each other to score.

But with four and a half left in the game it was a two-point Lakers lead, the Nuggets went to work. Aaron Gordon knocked down a three to put the Nuggets up one, part of Denver scoring nine in a row to go up seven. It was a barrage L.A. couldn’t overcome, and so they lost yet another tight finish vs. Denver.

Key Takeaways:

Seven straight losses against this team means nothing has changed.

It’s the same script every single time. Play well for the entire game and lose it at the end. The Lakers still haven’t learned how to beat the Nuggets, and we have yet to see anything to make us think that will change if they meet in the playoffs.

The Lakers’ next game is on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 p.m. PT.

You can follow Karin on Twitter at @KarinAbcarians.