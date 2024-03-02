LeBron James reaches 40k points

Last season, LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer in the NBA. This season, he continues to raise the bar by becoming the sole member of the 40,000 points club and doing so in a Lakers uniform.

James accomplished the feat in the second quarter of Saturday’s matchup versus the Denver Nuggets.

He did it on a tough spin move on Michael Porter Jr. finishing strong at the rim just like he’s done countless times in his career.

LeBron is the sole member of the 40k club. #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/IJvNS0PYam — Edwin Garcia (@ECreates88) March 3, 2024

Technically every time LeBron plays he’s setting the record farther and farther from his peers, but 40K is unprecedented, impressive and a nice round number to marvel at. This achievement is a testament to his greatness and a mindboggling realization of just how many points that is for a player who was never considered a mass-volume scorer.

LeBron needed just nine points on Saturday to reach the milestone, and was asked if reaching 40k would mean anything after the Lakers’ victory against Washington.

“I can’t sit here and say no,” James said. “Of course. No one has ever done it. For me to be in this position at this point and time in my career, I think it’s pretty cool. Does it sit at like the top of things I’ve done in my career? No. But does it mean something? Of course. Absolutely. Why wouldn’t it? To be able to accomplish things in this league that the greatest players to ever play in this league, the NBA, it’s been a dream of mine and to hit feats and have milestones throughout my career, they all mean something to me. Absolutely.

“Obviously, there’s a pecking order of which ones are higher than the others, but absolutely. I would be lying to you if I said ‘No, it doesn’t mean anything’ because it absolutely does.”

When leading up to any major accomplishment, LeBron always redirects to “keeping the main thing the main thing,” which means winning. He did so when he was nearing the all-time record, and it’s no surprise he still downplays even 40k a little bit now.

James might downplay these moments, but fans certainly shouldn’t. In a sport with more than a century of existence and a league with over 75 years of prominence, no one has ever been this good for this long. Yes, winning is the end all be all, but there are only two key components to winning: scoring and preventing the other team from doing so.

And when it comes to putting the ball into the basket, no one can match the King bucket for bucket.

You can follow Edwin on Twitter at @ECreates88.