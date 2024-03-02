D’Angelo Russell tells story of crying as kid when watching LeBron James for first time

D’Angelo Russell had a solid performance against the Washington Wizards, helping the Lakers take home the win in overtime.

The win was ugly, but getting both back-to-back victories is huge, given the tightness in the Western Conference standings.

After the game, Russell had a couple of off-the-court highlights, first with signing a baby on his way to the locker room and then telling a heartwarming story of how watching LeBron James in person for the first time as a kid.

“He’s the first person I saw play in the NBA, to be honest,” Russell said. “My dad took me to my first NBA game. It was the Pacers – I’m from Kentucky, so that was our pro team – and they played the Cavs and I was a big LeBron fan. He hit that signature dunk and I remember crying. Being at the game as a fan and watching him do that dunk that he always did on commercials and all that and seeing him do that, I remember crying vividly.”

“That was when I was like ‘This is where I want to be.’ He’s inspired me without even knowing it. He’s continuing to inspire the youth…The youth as a whole, everybody kind of looks up to a guy like him. He paves the way for us on and off the floor. Just a true role model. I’m not surprised by anything he’s doing. I won’t be surprised by anything he’s continuing to do. The sky’s the limit for him and what he’s done for this game.”

This isn’t the first time Russell has talked in amazement that he plays with LeBron James this season. Earlier this year, after an incredible bounce pass lob to LeBron, he discussed how surreal it is that he’s in the position to do such a thing.

“Never thought I’d be able to throw a bounce pass lob to LeBron James in a game.” D’Angelo Russell speaks on having fun, his high play recently, and staying connected as a team. pic.twitter.com/HpZ2H3Eg8X — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) January 22, 2024

It’s great seeing Russell having these ‘full circle’ moments during his second stint as a Laker. His first time here was a mixed bag of frustration and immaturity that ended way too soon, with then-team president Magic Johnson trading him to make room for rookie Lonzo Ball.

Now he’s returned like Simba in The Lion King, older, wiser and ready to lead. However, he can’t be King, as LeBron already fills that position.

Since Jan. 1, Russell has been exceptional, averaging 21.5 points, 6.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game. With Russell playing so well, he played his way out of trade rumors, stayed a consummate professional and let his game do the talking.

Now, the Lakers look to rack up wins in March as they head towards the final full month of regular season action. If the Lakers do make noise and make another deep playoff run, Russell will be a big reason why.

You can follow Edwin on Twitter at @ECreates88.