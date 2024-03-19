Report: Gabe Vincent ‘nearing return’ for Lakers, expects to play this season

After so much time of no news and updates, the reports coming out on Gabe Vincent in recent weeks have been repetitive, even if also positive. The newest report on Tuesday was much of the same, but also had a bit more relevancy to it.

Allow me to explain.

First, the good news. According to longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein, Gabe Vincent remains on track to return this season, with said return getting closer and closer.

Lakers G Gabe Vincent is nearing a return and intends to play again this season barring any setbacks, league sources tell @TheSteinLine.



Vincent has played in just 5 games as a Laker and underwent arthroscopic surgery (left knee) in late December.



More: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 19, 2024

Why was this relevant on Tuesday? Well, early in the day, a report from Bill Reiter of CBS Sports stated that all three of Christian Wood, Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt were done for the season. It’s a report that certainly did not track with the latest updates received on the latter two.

Sources tell @CBSSports that Los Angeles Lakers players Christian Wood, Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent will miss the rest of the season. While Vanderbilt still could return, sources say, the expectation is that will not happen. @espn first reported the news on Wood. — Bill Reiter (@sportsreiter) March 19, 2024

This is where it’s important for fans to have a healthy amount of skepticism. The updates on Vincent and Vando have been, at worst, the two were still status quo in terms of their recovery.

If it feels like an update is a drastic change in the other direction in a quick time and it comes from someone who, with all due respect, does not regularly report Lakers news or break stories of any nature regarding the team, then there’s fair reason to be skeptical about it and not simply take it as fact.

As things stand, it feels unlikely Vincent is back on Friday against the Sixers, but his return feels very close. There’s another home game on Sunday before a lengthy road trip and, at worst, the road trip could be the target for his return. Vanderbilt feels further away, but nothing has indicated he’s going to be out for the season.

With Wood, there seems to be a decent chance he doesn’t return in the regular season, but if the team makes a run in the postseason, it certainly seems plausible he’ll be back this year.

So, breathe easy Lakers fans. Injuries haven’t certainly been an issue for the Lakers this season, but it’s all been good news of late.

