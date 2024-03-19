LeBron James calls Steph Curry, Allen Iverson ‘biggest influential guys in our game’ in his lifetime

LeBron James has entered the podcasting world with JJ Redick as his co-host. The podcast is titled 'Mind The Game'.

In the first episode, which premiered on Tuesday, the Lakers star talked about a bevy of topics, including the most influential players in basketball. Allen Iverson and Steph Curry were two players James mentioned as having that type of impact.

“When it comes to influence, since I’ve been watching the game, the most influence on the game – and obviously we know what (Michael Jordan) did for the game – Steph and Allen are the biggest influential guys in our game since I’ve been watching and covering. One, they’re 6’3”, 6’4”...Allen Iverson and Steph, they were just so relatable and kids felt like they could be them. They were guys that were not always counted on. They were smaller in stature and they just defied the odds. So, you got AI who’s like unbelievable crossover, cornrows, arm sleeve – everyone wears an arm sleeve now because of Allen Iverson – and he’s going in the trenches laying it up over bigs, whatever the case may be. And now you have Steph, who is shooting over the Empire State Building. Those two are the two most influential when you say how they changed the game and the kids. Those are two guys you wanted to watch every single night.”

Steph's impact is undeniable. He is the baby of the Sun's seven-second or less offense and took it to another level, winning titles, creating a dynasty and making Golden State a premier place to play.

Many lament the changes to the game and the copycat way the rest of the league has imitated the Warriors' approach, but the results and impact are undeniable.

Not all of us can be Giannis Antetokounmpo or Victor Wembanyama, but a short player who can shoot seems attainable and imitatable, even if the realistic possibility of achieving that level of performance is farfetched.

For Allen Iverson, his style and swagger are just as much a part of history as he single-handedly dragged the Sixers to the 2000 NBA Finals. The cornrows, tattoos, rap album and impressive on-ball skills made him the most electrifying player of the ‘00s. He was a little guy who gave his all on the floor and you might be frustrated with his antics or even his style of play, but you never questioned his effort and will to win.

It's no coincidence that during Iverson's run, NBA Commissioner David Stern implemented a dress code in 2005 requiring business casual attire for all NBA players. Iverson changed the game forever and for always and it's because of him that fashion has taken off in such a way in basketball.

James saw the end of Iverson's run and the start of Curry's, so of course he mentions those two players as having the biggest influence.

Seeing the consistency and the conversations James will have on his podcast will be interesting, as the 21-year vet has so much knowledge and time in the league and can use that to give us quality episodes and a perspective fans often never hear.

Episode one certainly gives hope that this will be a quality podcast basketball fans should put in their rotation.

