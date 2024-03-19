Austin Reaves had a hilarious reaction to getting dunked on by Jalen Johnson

Austin Reaves had a bit of good fortune and a bit of bad fortune on Monday.

On the negative side, Reaves was on the wrong end of a vicious poster dunk from Jalen Johnson early in the Lakers game against the Hawks. Reaves attempted to draw a charge but, instead, was successful in putting himself on highlight reels for quite some time.

JALEN JOHNSON POSTER ON AUSTIN REAVES pic.twitter.com/TzAvapWhPG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 19, 2024

On the positive side, within minutes of Johnson’s dunk, Anthony Edwards uncorked one of the greatest dunks ever, and that hardly feels like an exaggeration. It was a dunk so insane that it dislocated Ant’s finger and sent John Collins to the locker room with a head contusion.

And because of it, hardly anyone was talking about Reaves being posterized.

ANTHONY EDWARDS OMG pic.twitter.com/AJP27GCkxG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 19, 2024

While the Lakers won comfortably on the night, there was one thing that Reaves had to be asked about postgame and Dan Woike of the LA Times stepped up to the plate postgame. What resulted, though, was a hilarious exchange.

Austin Reaves when asked about being posterized tonight: "Everybody seen what happened."



"Nobody had your view"



"You don't want my view!" pic.twitter.com/zgeLRZhc4y — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) March 19, 2024

Reaves would go on to give a legitimate answer to the question, where he conceded it was the first time he remembers ending up on a poster.

“I think that might be the first time I’ve ever been, like, really dunked on,” Reaves said. “So, I made it a really long time without being very athletic, picking my spots to get out of the way. Tried to take a charge, I don’t know. Super athletic kid and he got one. The longer I play the game, I’m sure it’s going to happen again. So, I ain’t too worried about it.

“The whole sequence, that being the start, them kind of having that run. I’m sitting there like ‘S—, that’s what started it all.’ But we responded really well.”

Reaves has had plenty of highlight reel moments in his career, so he was bound to end up on the wrong side of it eventually. This was a pretty nasty way to do so, but at least he took it in good spirits.

It’s a lot easier to swallow that reality when you win in a massive blowout. But given Reaves’ personality, that probably wouldn’t have changed things much.

Don’t be surprised, though, if Reaves makes some business decisions in the future.

