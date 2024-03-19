Player Grades: Lakers vs. Hawks

This Lakers performance against the Hawks was significantly better than their previous meeting with Atlanta, though it also makes that game even more frustrating.

A balanced attack, something that has become a trademark for this Lakers starting lineup, led the way to one of the team’s biggest blowouts of the season. Paired with a Warriors loss, the Lakers are back up in the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

All in all, in the words of Ice Cube, today was a good day.

Now, this Lakers team is fully capable of following it up with a dreadful day, but that can be Friday’s problem.

Today, let’s grade the win. As always, grades are based on expectations for each player. A “B” grade represents the average performance for that player.

Rui Hachimura

26 minutes, 17 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 7-10 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT, +21

The best version of this Lakers lineup features an aggressive Rui. It’s a point I’m going to keep hammering home. And when he and his fellow starters come out with aggressive mindsets, it’s noticeable and makes them tough to match up with offensively.

Grade: B+

LeBron James

29 minutes, 25 points, 7 rebounds, 10 assists, 10-14 FG, 2-5 3PT, 3-3 FT, +20

In the last two games, LeBron has had a very different, focused mindset. Before all the nonsense of the end of the Warriors game, he looked prime to lead the Lakers to a comeback.

On Monday, he came out and set a ton early to make sure there was no nonsense against the Hawks this time around. He took care of business early and got to sit in the fourth.

Grade: A-

Anthony Davis

31 minutes, 22 points, 15 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, 10-14 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-2 FT, +28

Fortunately, AD’s eye injury was not serious as he immediately returned to form against a Hawks team that had nothing for him inside. Along with LeBron, AD set the tone early on in this one.

If AD and LeBron combine for 47 points on 20-28 shooting and don’t have to play the fourth, then you have nothing to complain about.

Grade: A-

Austin Reaves

28 minutes, 12 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 4-9 FG, 0-3 3PT, 4-4 FT, +21

Pour one out for Reaves, whose game is going to be remembered for being posterized by Jalen Johnson minutes into the game. At least it led to a funny interaction postgame between Reaves and Dan Woike of the LA Times.

Fortunately for Reaves, Anthony Edwards had the dunk of the year so no one is going to be looking his way.

Outside of that, it was a fairly quiet game from Reaves. Bonus points for his steal of the in-bounds and sweet dish to LeBron for the dunk.

Grade: B-

D’Angelo Russell

30 minutes, 27 points, 4 rebounds, 10 assists, 1 steal, 8-14 FG, 6-10 3PT, 5-5 FT, +27

Another night for D’Lo where he’s relatively quiet and then explodes for some big numbers late on to put this game to rest. I got the vibe in the third quarter that this felt like a game where D’Lo was going to have a big outburst.

I’m not sure what it says about D’Lo this year that, when he took his one-legged three to beat the quarter buzzer in the third, I did not realize the clock was winding down and thought he took that shot naturally. And I was ok with it!

Grade: A-

Spencer Dinwiddie

21 minutes, 3 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists, 1-4 FG, 1-2 3PT, +23

I’m just really out on Dinwiddie. I’ve made my thoughts known. I won’t beat a dead horse. The Lakers didn’t need another defense-first guard when they signed him and that’s what they’re getting. And if that’s the case, they have other versions of that archetype that might be better.

He gave a comment at shootaround about him being in a Reggie Bullock role with Spencer Dinwiddie expectations. Maybe that’s true, but this also would have been a bad Bullock game, too.

Grade: D

Max Christie

22 minutes, 11 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 4-9 FG, 2-4 3PT, 1-2 FT, +6

And on the topic of players who should be playing over Dinwiddie, Christie is at the top of that list right now. He brings so much more than Dinwiddie and there isn’t much of an argument other than experience to play Dinwiddie over him right now.

Grade: B+

Taurean Prince

20 minutes, 8 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 3-8 FG, 2-7 3PT, +15

Largely speaking, I appreciate the freedom Prince plays with offensively now that he’s coming off the bench. Most nights it leads to him attacking the rim more which has been a positive. Other nights, he goes 2-7 from the 3-point line and it isn’t great!

Grade: C+

Jaxson Hayes

17 minutes, 7 points, 3 rebounds, 3-4 FG, 1-2 FT, +3

The Lakers are going to need big contributions from Hayes the rest of the way with the news that Christian Wood would be undergoing arthroscopic surgery. He padded his stats a bit on Monday but he did struggle defensively in his first shift.

Grade: C+

Skylar Mays, Harry Giles III and Maxwell Lewis

All three of these guys played garbage time and only Maxwell Lewis didn’t score. Nothing more to report on these three.

Darvin Ham

There wasn’t much to diagnose in this one from Ham. I was a little surprised he didn’t take an early timeout but the Lakers responded in a big way and proved him right.

Outside of that, nothing stuck out.

Grade: B

Monday’s inactives: Jalen Hood-Schifino, Christian Wood, Colin Castleton, Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish, Jarred Vanderbilt

