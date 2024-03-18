LeBron James is kicking it into high gear as postseason nears

LOS ANGELES - From the start of the Lakers’ matchup against the Hawks, LeBron James established dominance. Midway through the opening frame, he had Trent Forrest defending him, took the ball from the wing, backed him up a bit, then drove to the basket and finished with his left hand.

The basket gave him twelve points in the quarter on his way to a 25-point performance in a blowout win for Los Angeles.

In a season where not much has gone right for L.A., Bron can do no wrong.

He was aggressive all game long and dominated not by shooting a missive volume but by picking his spots. He missed only four field goals, was perfect from the line and finished just three assists shy of a triple-double.

In the second quarter, he turned defense into offense, scoring a quick basket and then capitalizing on Austin Reaves, forcing a turnover and slamming home the impressive dime.

Four quick points by LeBron pic.twitter.com/21Gd5i4XyR — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) March 19, 2024

Head coach Darvin Ham praised his leader, elevating his game to help the team win while supporting Anthony Davis, who was back after exiting the previous game early.

"Just trying to keep the defense on their heels," Ham said. "He's shooting the ball at a high clip as well. Again, just trying to keep the defense on their heels. Doing from a little bit of everywhere in a variety of different ways, whether it's attacking early in transition, pick and roll game as a handler, screener, posting up, catch and shoot, it's a little bit of everything.”

“And then the communication defensively, doing that as well. We need to be better helping out AD, all of us. That part of the game as well, getting hits on bodies. Just setting the tone, trying to set the tone. It's money time right now. We have no time to waste. It starts with our two captains. He's doing a great job, both he and AD, of trying to set a tone for the rest of the group."

The Hawks had no response when the L-Train decided to chug along to the basket. They didn't have the size to meet him at the rim nor the speed to force him into a mistake. They just had to be as physical as was allowed and hope he missed.

He didn't and the Lakers, for once, finished a game with relative ease.

The results may not show that the Lakers are turning a corner with every impressive win having an equal or even more deflating defeat following it. However, Bron has not only been consistent, he's ramping up.

He's having his best month of 2024, averaging 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.6 assists. The rebounds and assists numbers are highs for Bron for this year and his point total is just 0.2 behind his February numbers.

This was also evident in the Lakers' defeat against the Golden State Warriors, where Bron ended the night with a season-high 40 points. With Anthony Davis out, the performance didn't manufacture the result James desired, but even without his running mate, the Warriors had no way of slowing down Year 21 LeBron in a game they desperately wanted to win.

James is infamous for his 'playoff Bron' mode, posting ridiculous stats and bringing his defense to a elite level during playoff runs. LeBronto became a thing due to his sweep of the Raptors; his chasedown block of Andre Iguodala is arguably the most famous defensive play in NBA Finals history and even last year, on one good leg, he mustered up 40 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists against the Denver Nuggets in the final game of that series.

Is he activating that level now with the team jockeying for position and fighting to dig out of the 9/10 play-in game? D'Angelo Russell certainly thinks so.

"I mean, yeah," Russell said postgame. "His play has obviously shown that. Knowing there's 13, 14 games left, everybody has that in the back of their minds knowing that we're coming to end of the regular season. Trying to get into playoff form mentally and physically. Physically, he's always there. Mentally, I feel like he's always there as well. He still dominates the game at that age so I still feel like he's there, too."

Asking more from your leader seems unfair, much less one in Year 21, a feat only six players have even accomplished. The other five were crawling to the finish line while James is being asked to carry a franchise and will them to a postseason run.

It remains to be seen if James can ramp things up more to help the Lakers get closer to another Larry O'Brien, but on Monday, he certainly was up for the challenge and passed it with flying colors.

I'm skeptical that this result against the 30-38 Atlanta Hawks should make fans ecstatic, but one thing is certain: I'd never bet against a focused and healthy LeBron James.

You can follow Edwin on Twitter at @ECreates88.