Lakers end two-game losing streak with dominant win over the Hawks

After losing a much-needed game on Saturday, the Lakers bounced back Monday night with a great win against the Atlanta Hawks, 134-105.

The starting five for LA has been an offensive threat ever since they were put together and they once again all scored in double digits. D’Angelo Russell knocked down five threes to tie Nick Van Exel for the most threes in a season in franchise history. He finished with 27 points and 10 assists.

LeBron James led the charge in the first half and ended the game with 25 points, seven rebounds, and 10 assists. Anthony Davis also had a strong game scoring 22 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, and two steals. Rui Hachimura chipped in with 17 points. Austin Reaves pitched in for 12 points and four assists.

One of the most positive parts of this season has been Max Christie’s mentality of being ready whenever he’s called upon. He showed it again Monday night, providing a much-needed spark off the bench with 11 points.

In what has become the most common occurrence for the Lakers, they started the game slow and the Hawks quickly went up by eight points. Luckily for LA, LeBron and AD started to heat up to stop the bleeding. The Lakers’ superstar duo scored 23 of the team's 38 points, helping them gain a lead of 10 at the end of the first.

The Lakers continued their great offense well into the second quarter. LeBron and Max seemed to be the two players whose threes were dropping. Of course, D’Lo heated up too, hitting two of his own.

The Hawks suddenly found a nice rhythm and started a comeback to bring their deficit to four, while LA started slowing down. The Lakers' offense woke back up and they pushed their lead to 17. After a slow start to the game, Rui started cooking in the quarter with five points and a nice assist to Spencer Dinwiddie for a three.

At the end of the half, LA was up 73-59.

Quick hands & a Bron slam pic.twitter.com/DzYlC3PqSZ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 19, 2024

The third quarter started with the Lakers looking shaky which jump-started a little comeback for the Hawks, but it wasn’t enough for them to gain enough steam. LA had an answer each time Atlanta put their foot on the gas pedal. A 13-4 scoring run for the Lakers pushed their lead to 21.

Much of the rest of the third belonged to LA, as the Hawks couldn’t find a shred of defense to stop the Lakers' offensive onslaught. D’Lo ended the quarter with a pair of threes to give the Lakers a 25-point lead.

DLO BEATS THE BUZZER! pic.twitter.com/J0TofK0GWY — Lakers Empire (@LakersEmpire) March 19, 2024

There wasn’t much to report on the fourth quarter as the Lakers continued to fry the Hawks for a delicious Monday night dinner. It was garbage time and the perfect opportunity for the Lakers’ bench to get good runs.

Each player on the bench, except Maxwell Lewis, scored some points. The Hawks weren’t able to score 111 points, so Lakers fans were able to get tacos.

Key Takeaways:

The game started slow for the Lakers, but they put their foot on the gas and never let up for a win that should put a lot of fire in their hearts. They could do this every game if they wanted, but they need to figure out how to find a consistent defense to help them stack up more dominant wins like this one.

This game was another reminder to never take AD and LeBron for granted. What a duo.

For a fun nitpick, the Lakers lost the second chance points battle tonight.

The Lakers’ next game is Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM PT.

