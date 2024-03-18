LeBron James to become LePodcaster, launch basketball show with JJ Redick

In a move only surprising in how long it took to happen, LeBron James is becoming a podcaster. On Monday, Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported that LeBron, alongside JJ Redick, would be launching an NBA and basketball podcast titled “Mind the Game.”

Both Redick and LeBron confirmed the report in The Athletic’s piece, with statements from each.

“It’s meant to be a very free-flowing conversation about the sport and about the game,” Redick said in a phone interview. “If you look at it in a very simplistic way, it’s just about basketball.” ... “I’m really proud of what we’ve done to innovate in sports media,” James said in a statement to The Athletic. “… When I do a project, the only thing I think about is whether me and my friends would watch it. That is definitely the case with ‘Mind the Game.’ Everything doesn’t need to be designed for internet culture and clicks.”

The first episode is set to come out on Tuesday. The article also details some of the specifics about the podcast, with all the buzzwords like “innovate” and “delve” thrown in.

What is also a guarantee is that there will be plenty of wine included.

As Marchand reported, Reddick and LeBron connected in December about a podcast and built toward this launch. They have also already taped two episodes of the show.

For now, the podcast does not have a main sponsor, but it’s hard to imagine that won’t be the case for long. What’s even better is imagining which live read would be the funniest for LeBron to have to do, because there are some very funny possibilities.

“Mind the Game” brought to you by Manscaped would be an incredible live read, but it would just be LeBron chasing Alex Caruso’s greatness once again. What about the funniest guests possible? You can definitely pencil in him doing one with Kyrie Irving, which will only stoke those rumors more.

What really matters is this is just another notch in LeBron’s belt over Michael Jordan because how many podcasts did MJ host?

