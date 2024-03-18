Western Conference Standings Watch: Lakers drop games, fall to tenth

With the Western Conference being a tight-knit race, this will be a twice-weekly series looking at the Western Conference standings and games to watch as the Lakers look to move back into the playoffs.

From a standings standpoint, this was, far and away, the most disappointing weekend of the Lakers’ season. They had a golden opportunity to create distance and establish dominance against the Warriors, but instead, they lost 128-121.

Now, the loss does need some context, as much as fans might be over any justification for this season’s underperformance. Anthony Davis exited the game with a corneal abrasion and did not return. Davis is questionable for Monday’s game versus the Atlanta Hawks.

There was also the shot clock malfunctioning, which caused an extended delay of action during crunch time, some questionable challenges and a brutal overturning of a LeBron James 3-pointer. All of these issues were honestly an embarrassing moment for the NBA that demonstrated how out of control the review system in the league is.

Ultimately, though, the Lakers lost a key game and are now in the tenth and final play-in spot. Now, they need to win their games and get help to rise up in the standings.

Here are the other key matchups fans should watch this week.

Games to Watch

Monday

Knicks at Warriors - Despite how good the Warriors have been lately, the New York Knicks have been better. They’ve won three in a row, are fourth in the East and Jalen Brunson just dropped 42 points in a victory against the Kings. If they can help the Lakers by beating the Warriors, Los Angeles could be back in the ninth spot if they take care of business against the Hawks.

Tuesday

Mavericks at Spurs - The Spurs have had a couple of impressive wins. Recently, they beat the Warriors and are coming off a double-overtime win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

Beating the red-hot Dallas Mavericks, who are coming off a Kyrie Irving hook shot game-winner, is a tall task, but with Victor Wembanyama on the roster, there is some hope an upset can happen.

Wednesday

76ers at Suns - With Joel Embiid out, winning has been a struggle in Philadelphia. Beating the Suns will be an uphill climb for the Sixers, but that’s the result the Lakers need.

Warriors at Grizzlies - This game looked like a great matchup at the start of the season. However, injuries to Memphis make this game go from a smash to a dud. The Grizzlies might have more injuries than wins this season and at this point, they are just playing out the schedule.

Maybe they will find some inspiration with Steph Curry coming to town, as the Spurs did a couple of weeks back, and pull off the upset, but the magic eight ball says they don’t count on it.

You can follow Edwin on Twitter at @ECreates88.