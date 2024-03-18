Lakers Injury Analysis: Anthony Davis’ corneal abrasion injury and timeline

In Saturday’s showdown with the Warriors, Lakers superstar Anthony Davis took an inadvertent elbow to his left eye while driving to the basket. Davis remained on the court for a few minutes but it was clear something was wrong as the left eye swelled up significantly as he looked like a boxer who had taken a punch.

Davis’ status was up in the air until after halftime before he was finally ruled out. After the game, teammate LeBron James revealed that Davis’ eye was essentially fully shut even at the half and he couldn’t see.

LeBron James’ postgame press conference pic.twitter.com/M7xv1rL6Y8 — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 17, 2024

On Sunday, the Lakers listed AD as questionable with a corneal abrasion. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that he had begun to regain vision in the eye as early as Saturday night as well.

In the following video, I took a closer look at what that injury is and how long Davis might be out.

The Lakers have listed him officially as questionable, which effectively means “let’s wait and see what happens.” The hope is that he continues to progress well and, at the least, it very likely means he’s avoided a serious issue with the eye.

That’s obviously very good news as the Lakers badly need Davis, as evidenced by just how porous their interior defending became vs. the Warriors after he left the game.

As always, I’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT has a doctorate in physical therapy from Northern Arizona University, and runs his own in-person and online sports medicine and performance business, 3CB Performance, in West LA and Valencia, CA and partners with Quantum Performance in which he further combines his movement expertise and fitness training background to rehab & train elite athletes.

He also works at a hospital — giving him experience with patients in the immediate healthcare setting and neurological patients (post stroke, post brain injury) — and has been practicing for over 5 years. Brar is additionally training at UCLA’s mindful awareness research center (MARC), has a background in youth basketball coaching and analyzes the Lakers from a medical and skills perspective for Silver Screen and Roll and on his own YouTube Channel. You can follow him on Twitter at @3cbPerformance.