Anthony Davis questionable vs. Hawks with left corneal abrasion

The Lakers received a bit of good news in regards to Anthony Davis on Sunday evening. After exiting Saturday’s game in the first half with an eye injury, Davis is listed as questionable by the Lakers with his left corneal abrasion.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Davis began regaining vision late Saturday night and is moving in the right direction.

Lakers' Anthony Davis (corneal abrasion) is questionable to play vs. Hawks on Monday. Davis began regaining vision late Saturday night and his eye is believed to be feeling better. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 18, 2024

Based on the reporting on Saturday night, it seems as though “left corneal abrasion” translates to “black eye” in layman’s terms. Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported his eye was swollen and Davis could not see out of it postgame.

Davis’ vision was impaired and his eye was swollen shut after the contact, a source familiar with the injury told ESPN. He will be monitored overnight and Sunday to determine his availability Monday against the Atlanta Hawks.

Many aspects of this are frustrating. For one, there was somehow no foul called on this play. Not that AD could have seen the rim if he had gone to the free throw line.

But secondly, it’s an entirely freak injury that can’t really be controlled, but it hurt the Lakers in a big way as they eventually lost an important game to Golden State. This seems to be a recurring trend for Davis, who has gotten the injury-prone label for moments like this which are just moments he can’t do anything about.

Alas, it does not appear to be an injury that will have a lasting impact and, ideally, won’t even keep him out on Monday. The Lakers will need him as well.

The last time the Lakers and Hawks squared off, AD did not play and the Lakers looked awful defensively without him. The Lakers are fully in the mode of needing every win possible to have a chance to move out of the play-in or at least improving their seeding within it.

To do that, they need a healthy Davis with two functioning eyes.

