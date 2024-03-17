Lakers vs. Hawks Preview: Bounce back time

The Lakers desperately need wins at this point, both to break their losing streak and to salvage any hope of improving their playoff/play-in seeding. In that sense, a below-average Hawks team presents a great opportunity for victory on Monday...if the Lakers don’t squander the chance again.

Start time and TV schedule

Who: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks

When: 7:30 p.m. PT, March 18

Where: Crypto.com Arena

Watch: Spectrum SportsNet

Consecutive losses at this point in the season and in the thick of a playoff race feel like arrows to the chest. Opportunities for wins are dwindling and losses to teams around them in the standings are huge gut punches.

Fortunately, the Lakers now have a chance to face a pair of mediocre teams in the Hawks and Sixers in the next week. On Monday, Atlanta has the second night of their LA back-to-back after battling the Clippers on Sunday.

If the Lakers hope to move up in the standings and potentially stave off a suddenly hot Rockets team, then wins are imperative in these two games. Fortunately, the Hawks are some sort of awful defensively this season.

Per Cleaning The Glass, they are 30th in both effective field goal percentage and location effective field goal percentage, meaning they give up lots of give shots to opponents and their opponents make them. They are 28th in defending the 3-point line and 18th in defending the rim, which is one of their strengths, relatively speaking, this year.

They are 28th in defensive rating and 29th in frequency of shots allowed at the rim. For a Lakers team that wants so badly to get to the rim, the Hawks are prone to often escort opponents there.

In the last meeting between the two teams, though, the Lakers went toe-to-toe with them in defensive ineptitude and proved to be worse at it. Without Anthony Davis, the Lakers allowed 138 points on 52.5% shooting overall and 16-38 shooting from range.

Good news is that Davis exited the previous Lakers game with injury, then!

That game did serve as kind of a turning point in the season for the purple and gold. After falling to 24-25 with that loss, the Lakers went 12-5 over their next 17 games before losses to the Kings and Warriors last week.

Atlanta may be atrocious defensively, but they have enough offensive firepower to make things interesting. That is severely lessened without Trae Young, but the Lakers are prone to overlooking teams and getting caught out as a result.

If the Lakers don’t show the requisite care and effort in this game, things could quickly get worse.

Notes & Updates

Anthony Davis is the big question mark on this one and he is listed as questionable with his left corneal abrasion.

LeBron James is listed as questionable, as has been status quo for recent weeks. Neither Gabe Vincent nor Cam Redish will be available.

The Hawks will not have an injury report on Sunday as a result of their back-to-back. For their game against the Clippers, Saddiq Bey (torn ACL), Kobe Bufkin (left toe sprain), AJ Griffin (leg/ankle contusion), Onyeka Okongwu (big toe sprain), Trae Young (torn finger ligament) and Mouhamed Gueye (UCL sprain) were all out.

