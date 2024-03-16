Anthony Davis leaves game vs. Warriors with corneal abrasion, does not return

The Lakers just can’t catch a break injury-wise. Now it’s towards the star forward Anthony Davis. In a game versus the Warriors, which the Lakers were approaching with playoff intensity, Davis was elbowed in the eye in the opening frame and had to sit out the rest of the second quarter, getting it looked at in the locker room.

After halftime, he was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Anthony Davis has been ruled out for remainder of game vs. Warriors. https://t.co/74tySnkXSi — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2024

This is a tough blow for Davis. He’s having a Defensive Player of the Year season and has been a beacon of consistency, playing in 64 of the Lakers’ 68 games. He’s averaging a double-double with 24.7 points and 12.4 rebounds per game.

Davis is very much needed not just against the Warriors, who have a dominant big of their own in Draymond Green, but in all upcoming matchups. With such few games left, any time missed by the Lakers All-Star makes it that much harder to rack up wins and climb up the Western Conference standings.

The injury is unlikely to force Davis to miss extended time, but we have to wait for more updates to see if he will be ready for the Lakers’ upcoming game against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

The potential for a Davis injury is one of the reasons the Lakers acquired Harry Giles III. Now they have an extra big with NBA experience they can use and implement into the lineup if head coach Darvin Ham deems it the best option.

Maybe we’ll see more Giles minutes on Monday if Davis is ruled out, or perhaps Ham will opt for a smaller three-guard or even four-guard lineup. He did just that for a moment on Saturday when he went with Rui Hachimura, Taurean Prince, Spencer Dinwiddie, Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell.

Hopefully, as painful and frustrating as Davis’ injury and absence in this marquee matchup is, he can recover quickly and still be available for the last month of regular season basketball as the Lakers push for a spot in the postseason.

