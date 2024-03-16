If the Lakers want to make a run, they’re going to have to finally beat the teams they should

In many ways, a lot of the Lakers’ fortunes this season — good and bad — could be traced back to what transpired at the end of last year.

After a tumultuous start to their campaign, the team decided the best course of action was to not repaint the house at the trade deadline but to put a damn wrecking ball through it. So out went Russell Westbrook along with others and in came D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, and Jarred Vanderbilt. Their demolition plan paid off instantly.

Following a strong late-season push, the Lakers survived the play-in and proceeded to make it to the Western Conference Finals.

Despite eventually getting swept by the Denver Nuggets, their radical turnaround suggested they stumbled upon parts that fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Russell, Hachimura, and Vanderbilt represented a younger core they could invest in and a newfound depth that could help in the short term while serving as stewards of the future.

This season was supposed to only be the continuation of those encouraging results. Instead, a slog of a year has left the Lakers sifting through their schematics once again in search of answers.

At 36-31 and clinging onto 9th place in the standings, the team has seemingly played out the season under the impression another late surge will eventually come to the rescue.

To be clear, it still might. But one of the negative side effects of their recent postseason success is that it enabled the thinking that final seeding and everything else that came before it is irrelevant.

“We don’t really care what seed we’re in. We proved that last year that it doesn’t matter,” Davis admitted earlier this month. “You just try to get in and the playoffs is a different animal. We don’t look at it as we’d rather have this matchup than this matchup. For us, it’s just about getting in and tackling each opponent from there.”

While Davis and the Lakers proved firsthand that they are capable of outplaying their record, the team must simply first make it to the playoffs if they hope to do it again.

As of this article, the Lakers are two games behind the Mavericks for eighth place. But since Dallas owns the tiebreaker between the teams, Los Angeles would have to jump them outright to climb the standings. Doing so would be an important plateau as it would give them two opportunities to advance past the play-in tournament instead of having to win a likely sudden-death matchup with the Warriors.

This could likely have all been avoided if the Lakers took the regular season more seriously. The most glaring example of their waning engagement is looking at how they have performed against the teams many perceived they should beat.

According to Cleaning the Glass, the Lakers are a woeful 5-14 against squads that rank in the middle ten in point differential — points scored minus points allowed per 100 possessions — this season. So essentially, they have floundered (seventh-worst net rating) against those who have played at a below to slightly above-average rate.

From a record perspective, the Lakers have performed better against lower-tier teams (bottom ten in point differential). But in context, a 15-5 mark is only roughly average compared to the rest of the league, and their +7.1 netRTG against underwater competition ranks just 16th.

There are two trains of thought of why this has been the case.

For the glass-half-full crowd, this is simply a sign of a team overlooking and playing down to their opponent. While never a good thing, it is not unusual for a roster with two veteran stars to experience slippage throughout 82 games. And to the Lakers’ credit, when they have been pitted against the elite, they have consistently shown up.

On the season, Los Angeles is 16-12 against those in the top ten in point differential. Perhaps more impressively, they also have the sixth-best net rating (+1.2) in these contests, better than teams like the Clippers, Suns, and Nuggets.

Those bullish on the Lakers’ playoff odds could take this information as evidence that it is a better indicator of the team’s “true” talent than their performance on a random Tuesday night against Washington.

For the glass-half-empty delegation, the Lakers’ struggles against bottom-dwelling competition, coupled with their inconsistent play, prove that they are merely an okay team, a team that has been placed on a pedestal because of its past merits rather than its current results.

From a sheer analytical standpoint, it is tough to argue against the evidence as there may be no team that is more “average” in the league this year than the Lakers.

Looking beyond the names on the roster and their record — which thanks to a recent upswing is finally a few games over .500 — Los Angeles ranks exactly 15th in both offensive and defensive rating, the equivalent of receiving a big fat C on their report card.

It shouldn’t then be all that surprising that they have struggled against lesser competition because they have mostly played at that caliber themselves.

The truth about who this team is, and what they ultimately can do, likely falls somewhere in the middle. Fortunately, they will have a chance to build some momentum and a final opportunity to beat the very teams they consistently haven’t.

According to Positive Residual, the Lakers have the 17th-strongest remaining schedule. Of their final 15 games, 11 will come against those exact clubs at the bottom and middle of the standings that have burned them all season.

The Lakers have the talent to make a similar run as last year, but it will take a level of urgency and focus that has yet to be seen for a prolonged stretch. That proverbial switch can only be flipped if they can finally string together some consecutive wins and shore up their spirling defense.

It’s tough to blame those who still doubt the team is better than what their record indicates or if they can go on another deep postseason dash. There is admittedly an arrogance of ignoring a season’s worth of a sample in favor of belief. Perhaps no wolf is hiding away. A sheep may simply be just a sheep.

That’s going to remain the case until the Lakers prove otherwise.

