Darvin Ham says Lakers had extensive, ‘open’ film session after Kings loss

Following yet another loss to the Kings, Darvin Ham said the Lakers had a lengthy, open film session before practice on Friday.

By Jacob Rude
Los Angeles Lakers v Sacramento Kings Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Lakers' losses to the Kings over the last ten days have been demoralizing and frustrating. Both games were enormous chances for the Lakers to make significant headway in moving out of the play-in tournament, and both opportunities were squandered.

The two games played out differently in terms of how the Kings won, but they featured the same overarching theme: one quarter cost the Lakers the victory. On Wednesday, 3-point shooting did the Lakers in as they focused on defending the paint.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Lakers addressed their defensive shortcomings from that contest before practice on Wednesday. And, more interestingly, it sounds like it was a pretty open and extensive film session they did it in.

This isn’t out of the norm for the Lakers. Under Ham, they’ve had these types of film sessions this season. Last year, this type of meeting came pretty quickly into Ham’s tenure but was also something the team has done this year as well.

Basically, this means there shouldn’t be alarm bells ringing but it remains noteworthy. The Lakers have done well to bounce back from gut-punch losses this season, especially of late. The previous loss to the Kings was followed by back-to-back wins over the Bucks and Wolves.

And largely speaking, the team has responded well after frustrating losses this year overall. Particularly since the turn of the calendar, the Lakers haven’t had too many strings of bad losses in a row.

The Lakers will need that type of bounce-back performance as they play the Warriors on Saturday in another massively important game. As things stand on Friday night, they are one game up on Golden State for the final play-in spot.

Ideally, that film session will pay huge dividends, and the team will be able to apply what they learned and discussed not just to that game but to the remaining games of the season. After a lengthy homestand, they are set to hit the road soon for one of the longest road trips of the season, which could really define their playoff fortunes.

