Darvin Ham says Lakers had extensive, ‘open’ film session after Kings loss

The Lakers' losses to the Kings over the last ten days have been demoralizing and frustrating. Both games were enormous chances for the Lakers to make significant headway in moving out of the play-in tournament, and both opportunities were squandered.

The two games played out differently in terms of how the Kings won, but they featured the same overarching theme: one quarter cost the Lakers the victory. On Wednesday, 3-point shooting did the Lakers in as they focused on defending the paint.

Pretty apparent the Lakers' focus was to keep the Kings out of the paint last night. And they did from a profile perspective: only 17 shots at the rim (25% freq%).



Issue is, it came at the expense of a ton of threes and featured a lot of poor execution and effort on/off ball. — Alex Regla (@AlexmRegla) March 14, 2024

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Lakers addressed their defensive shortcomings from that contest before practice on Wednesday. And, more interestingly, it sounds like it was a pretty open and extensive film session they did it in.

Darvin Ham said the Lakers had an extensive film session Friday and he opened the floor for dialogue. “I want to hear from them … Three players, two coaches, we can look at the same play and see five different things” pic.twitter.com/CZPjAVSWdH — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 15, 2024

Darvin Ham said the Lakers had a "great day" at practice. LA went over film from the loss to the Kings and contrasted it with film from some of their recent wins. The biggest concern is "how we can slow down the generation of 3s that are being piled on us," according to Ham. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 15, 2024

This isn’t out of the norm for the Lakers. Under Ham, they’ve had these types of film sessions this season. Last year, this type of meeting came pretty quickly into Ham’s tenure but was also something the team has done this year as well.

Basically, this means there shouldn’t be alarm bells ringing but it remains noteworthy. The Lakers have done well to bounce back from gut-punch losses this season, especially of late. The previous loss to the Kings was followed by back-to-back wins over the Bucks and Wolves.

And largely speaking, the team has responded well after frustrating losses this year overall. Particularly since the turn of the calendar, the Lakers haven’t had too many strings of bad losses in a row.

The Lakers will need that type of bounce-back performance as they play the Warriors on Saturday in another massively important game. As things stand on Friday night, they are one game up on Golden State for the final play-in spot.

Ideally, that film session will pay huge dividends, and the team will be able to apply what they learned and discussed not just to that game but to the remaining games of the season. After a lengthy homestand, they are set to hit the road soon for one of the longest road trips of the season, which could really define their playoff fortunes.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.