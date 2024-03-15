Lakers Injury Notebook: Cam Reddish making ‘extreme progress,’ Gabe Vincent in final stage of return

The Lakers may be into the final month of the season, but they appear to be in line for a boost to the team. Both Gabe Vincent and Cam Reddish have missed significant time this season and both look primed to return in the coming week.

Officially, the pair both will be out on Saturday against the Warriors. But at practice on Friday, Vincent was in uniform and while he did not take part in the portion open to the public, head coach Darvin Ham provided a bit of an update and Dave McMenamin of ESPN added some of his own reporting as well that should have Lakers fans feeling optimistic.

Vincent did not participate in the live portion of practice today. Darvin Ham says Vincent is “status quo.” The final step in Vincent’s return process will be getting his conditioning back, a source told ESPN. https://t.co/gIIuYIoJSa — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 15, 2024

First, the fact that there have not been setbacks remains a positive. Vincent has drawn plenty of comparisons to fellow former Heat guard Kendrick Nunn, and right now, the difference between the two is that Vincent has been able to continue his rehab and has not had any setbacks like Nunn.

To that point, if all that’s standing between him and a return to the court is conditioning, things are going really well. The Lakers will play on Saturday and Vincent won’t play in that contest but with a game on Monday, a long break through next week and another game on Friday, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him return then.

Similarly, Cam Reddish received his own positive update at Friday’s practice. After Ham said he had been dealing with “extreme soreness” earlier in the week, he used the same adjective to describe his status at week’s end.

Darvin Ham said that Cam Reddish is making “extreme progress” and was on the court today, but he likely won’t be in the lineup tomorrow vs. the Warriors.

#Lakeshow @SportingTrib — Lauren Jones (@LoJoMedia) March 15, 2024

While every situation is different and should be handled differently, it would not be a surprise to see the Lakers hold the pair out until Friday, giving them one final long stretch to get back to full strength for the team’s final run.

Integrating them is going to be difficult at this point in the season, but it’s going to be a good problem for the Lakers to hopefully navigate in the near future.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.