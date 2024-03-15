Dennis Schröder responds to D’Angelo Russell’s comments: ‘It just shows off immaturity’

This certainly isn’t a feud anyone expected, but D’Angelo Russell and Dennis Schröder appear to be fully beefing now. It’s a feud that started abruptly in recent days but is not going away.

In a feature piece by Dave McMenamin of ESPN, D’Lo revealed his thoughts and feelings about his non-existent relationship with head coach Darvin Ham last season. He attributed to the presence of Schröder, who Ham had a relationship with predating their time in LA.

It was the last line from Russell, specifically, that felt like a shot

“And we got swept and I’m here and he’s not. And I like our chances.”

Well, unsurprisingly, Dennis took notice of that line. At practice on Friday, Schröder offered a response that needed no interpretation.

Dennis Schroder on D'Angelo Russell's comments: "I don't understand it. But at the end of the day, it just shows off immaturity. You're not really mature if you’re just keeping somebody's name in his mouth and just running it. I don't understand." #Nets #LAL #Lakers — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) March 15, 2024

Well then!

I can’t really blame Dennis on this one. He’s been minding his own business in Toronto and Brooklyn this season, and then, out of nowhere, D’Lo throws some shots his way. I can understand why he’d feel the way he does.

At the same time, this isn’t to discredit how Russell felt, either. I’m sure he did feel as he said. My only critique is that maybe it wasn’t something he needed to say publicly, or at least he should have expected this blowback if so.

This could get all the more spicier in the coming weeks as the Lakers will play in Brooklyn and against Dennis at the end of March. Surely, a known menace like Dennis Schröder won’t remember these comments and be extra motivated and feisty for that game!

D’Lo better bring an A-game against the Nets that night because Dennis surely will and things could get really hairy and messy if the current Laker has a worse game than the former one.

