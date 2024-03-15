Lakers vs. Warriors Preview: Possible play-in tournament matchup

The Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, which might just be a trailer of what’s in store for this year’s play-in tournament. This will be the third time the teams face each other as they’ve split the previous two games.

Start time and TV schedule

Who: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

When: 5:30 p.m. PT, Mar.16

Where: Crypto.com Arena

Watch: ABC

For the past month, the Lakers and Warriors have been playing musical chairs in the Western Conference standings, taking turns claiming the ninth spot. With the way both their seasons have transpired, it feels destined for these two teams to face each other in what will be a do-or-die game in the play-in tournament.

Since the start of the season, the Lakers and Warriors have been extremely inconsistent. They can beat and lose to any team on any given night, which is what makes this matchup so fascinating. It is also another episode in the rivalry between LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

And speaking of Curry, it looks like he will be returning against the Lakers on Saturday after being sidelined for three games due to a right ankle injury. So will Draymond Green who’s been nursing a back injury that caused him to sit out Golden State’s most recent game.

Will Steph Curry play tomorrow vs the Lakers? Steph: “That’s the plan.” Warriors medical staff will formally evaluate him tomorrow — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) March 15, 2024

With Curry expected to play, the Lakers have to learn from the last game and make sure he doesn’t get off to hot a hot start and shoot 46.2% from the 3-point line. That’s obviously not an easy task but it’s the best way to limit this Warriors team because they depend on their superstar’s production like oxygen.

The Lakers’ defense — which ranks 29th in the league since the All-Star break — needs badly to show up in this one. It was pretty much non-existent in their last matchup against the Warriors as the purple and gold lost that game when they allowed Golden State to go on a 15-3 run to close the first half. After that, they never really fought back.

In that same game, the Lakers also gave up 15 offensive rebounds that led to 23 second-chance points, which is unacceptable against a Warriors team that’s not even as big or physically imposing as them. L.A. also can’t allow Golden State to score 58 points in the paint like last time because that’s supposed to be where they dominate them.

The Warriors targeted Anthony Davis last game through multiple screen actions. As we’ve come to learn by now, GSW is one of the handful of teams that make an extra effort to pull Davis out of the paint and prevent him from protecting the rim. It won’t be a surprise if they apply the same coverages again, so it’s going to be interesting to see how Darvin Ham and co. counter that.

Obviously, having LeBron James, who sat out in the last game against the Warriors, back is going to help big time, but the Lakers’ ceiling in this one will depend on Davis and D’Angelo Russell. When these two have it going, GSW has no answer for them as proven in their first matchup last January. So it’s the Lakers’ responsibility to expose the Warriors’ weaknesses and make them look like the inconsistent version of themselves in this one.

Let’s see which team will (temporarily) claim the ninth spot and claim the tiebreaker on Saturday.

Notes and Updates:

In the last meeting between both teams, Trayce Jackson-Davis took advantage of the non-AD minutes in the second quarter and scored 13 points in five minutes. That’s one of the biggest reasons why L.A. gave up a 15-3 run. There’s a good chance that the Warriors will utilize their rookie once again so the Lakers have to watch out for that.

For the Lakers’ injury report, Anthony Davis (bilateral Achilles tendinopathy) is probable.

LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) is noted as questionable while Christian Wood (left knee effusion), Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain), Gabe Vincent (left knee surgery), Jarred Vanderbilt (right midfoot sprain) and Collin Castleton (right wrist fracture) are all out. Rookie Jalen Hood-Schfino will be with the South Bay Lakers.

As for the Warriors, Stephen Curry (right ankle sprain) and Draymond Green (lower back soreness) are noted as questionable.

