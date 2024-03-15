Western Conference Standings Watch: Lakers squander opportunity, still stay ninth

With the Western Conference being a tight-knit race, this will be a twice-weekly series looking at the Western Conference standings and games to watch as the Lakers look to move back into the playoffs.

It was all good just a week ago.

The Lakers might still be ninth in the West, but fans feel less good about their position after yet another loss to the Sacramento Kings.

This time, it was on the road with Domanats Sabonis dominating Anthony Davis and the Lakers for the fourth straight time. The loss secured Sacramento a season sweep, pushed the Kings out of the play-in and made the Lakers' upcoming matchup versus the Warriors the biggest game of the season. Los Angeles is currently just a full game ahead of their NorCal competition.

That game is clearly the most pivotal on the schedule, but what other games could alter the Lakers' chances of improving their position?

Games to Watch

Friday

Suns at Hornets — Phoenix has won three of their last four games and with Charlotte essentially playing out the rest of the season, hoping for a win here seems like an exercise in futility. It's a result that the Lakers need as, despite being three games back of the Suns, they do own the tie-breaker, so closing the gap against them is preferred.

Sunday

Suns at Bucks — Now, this game the Suns can absolutely lose. The Bucks have been making the rounds out West but only found success against the Los Angeles Clippers. Phoenix will head East to play Milwaukee as the Bucks look to finish the season off strong with quality wins against the best in the West. Can they beat Kevin Durant and company on Sunday?

It is certainly possible, but Milwaukee will need to continue spamming that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard pick-and-roll to get the job done. They've been utilizing it more and more now that Doc Rivers is in charge and if they can maximize their two stars together, that's likely the key to success this weekend and heading into the postseason.

Mavericks at Nuggets — The biggest question mark right now is the health of Luka Dončić. He is out for the matchup versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday and his status for Sunday is unknown.

Obviously, no one is rooting for injuries and hopefully, Luka is okay, but Dallas without him is a far worse product. With the Nuggets back on top of the West and winning nine of their last ten games, it might not matter either way. The defending champs are peaking at the right time and looking unbeatable, which is a good thing for the Lakers for once.

You can follow Edwin on Twitter at @ECreates88.