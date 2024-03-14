Johnny Buss’ presidential campaign is going as well as his coup attempt of the Lakers

Well, this isn’t a story you write often.

Partial Lakers owner Johnny Buss is running for president in 2024. That is a real sentence of something that is really happening, as Dan Woike of the LA Times reported on Thursday.

And, boy, it is going exactly as well as you think it would go.

There is a website for his campaign, Buss2024.com, Here is the summary of Buss’ campaign from the site:

The ‘Buss for America’ campaign is committed to restoring America’s standing on the international stage. We recognize the importance of global leadership, not only for national security and economic prosperity but also for addressing critical global challenges such as climate change, hunger, and displacement. Our approach is based on rebuilding trust, strengthening alliances, and promoting American values of democracy, human rights, and cooperation. Johnny Buss will call for peace and diplomacy on day one in office and look for ways to ensure fairness on the world stage.

If it’s not for running the Sparks during their initial years before the Buss family sold the team, Lakers fans likely remember Buss for his coup attempt on the franchise alongside his brother Jimmy. The pair tried, and failed, to remove Jeanie Buss as president and controlling owner of the Lakers.

Interestingly, despite mentioning on the site how important family is to him, he does not mention failing to overthrow his sister. By the end of their attempt, Johnny and Jim re-elected Jeanie as president. This is likely a simple oversight.

Woike’s article mentions that Buss filed for his candidacy at the end of January and has used his funding on some must-haves for any campaign, like hair styling.

According to campaign documents, Johnny Buss filed for his candidacy on Jan. 30. He has spent $118,026.66 according to government filings, including $1,500 for hair styling expenses and $36,560 for a film production company.

By far the best part of Woike’s article is the revelation that you can’t even get in touch with him using his official campaign’s email.

The email address listed on his filing paperwork didn’t appear to be functioning, with multiple emails bounced back to sender Thursday afternoon.

All signs are pointing to this being a really successful campaign!

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.